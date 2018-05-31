Search

Youngster Pippa following in a proud family tradition

PUBLISHED: 09:50 10 August 2018

Pippa Hill with her Fowler Trophy partner Helen McAllister (left) and Norfolk LGCA president Heather Keeble Picture: CAROL DELF

Pippa Hill with her Fowler Trophy partner Helen McAllister (left) and Norfolk LGCA president Heather Keeble Picture: CAROL DELF

Archant

Young golfer Pippa Hill is following in a proud family tradition.

The 13-year-old teamed up with fellow Marriott Sprowston Manor player Helen McAllister to win the Fowler Trophy.

The event, which was staged at Dereham, is an 18 hole greensome foursomes with a lady and junior playing together. Pippa and Helen recorded 42 Stableford points to pip Chloe Tabard and Sophie De Winter (Heacham Manor) and Emma Bambridge and Christine Frazer (Bawburgh) who both finished on 41.

Pippa is the daughter of former professional James Hill and granddaughter of retired pro’ Frank Hill.

A nine hole event for girls without handicap was won by Charlotte Abbs and Cindy Tufts (Dereham).

Gillieson Cup third round results: Wensum Valley beat Hunstanton 2-1, Dunston Hall beat Dereham 2-1, Barnham Broom beat Royal Norwich 3-0, Royal Cromer beat Swaffham 2-1. Semi-finals: Wensum Valley v Dunston Hall, Barnham Broom v Royal Cromer.

