Norfolk’s junior girls claim impressive win in regional competition

The Norfolk girls team who performed with distinction at Letchworth Golf Club line up for a team photograph Picture: CARL DELF Archant

Norfolk’s girls played outstanding golf over three days to claim an impressive win in the Junior County Match Days competition at Letchworth.

They recorded five emphatic victories in the most prestigious team event of the year to follow in the footsteps of the senior team, who won their regional event earlier in the summer to qualify for next month’s national finals at Royal North Devon.

The format was round robin matchplay, with each county having a team of six girls.

Norfolk opened up with a 5½-1½ victory over Suffolk and built on that solid foundation with wins over Cambs & Hunts (6-0) and Hertfordshire (4½-1½) on day two.

That left them firmly in command of the competition and they completed the job on the final day by recording 5-1 wins over Bedfordshire and Essex 5-1.

The successful Norfolk team was captained by Chloe Rowswell and also included Abigail O’Riordan, Imogen Leeder, Chloe Gibbs, Hope Neild, Eve Neild, Maisie Farrelly and Poppy Beales.