Royal Norwich Golf Club’s Gary Harvey wins Norfolk Seniors title

Norfolk seniors champion Gary Harvey (right) receives his trophy for county president Mike Turner Picture: MIKE DEVLIN Archant

Royal Norwich’s Gary Harvey overcame a tough test at Bawburgh to win the Norfolk Seniors Championship by a single shot.

After a long, dry spell the event was played in persistent rain, but Harvey shrugged off the conditions, a testing course and some stiff competition to come out on top.

The eventual winner was an early starter and having returned an excellent gross 78 (nett 76) he had a long and nervous wait until the final players came in.

As it turned out no one could match him, although it was a close run thing, with four players managing rounds of 79.

Paul Pritty of Eaton was second on countback, with Michael Horley of Thetford, Ian Macrae of Barnham Broom and home player Mike Payne completing the top five.

Harvey now goes forward to Woodhall Spa to represent Norfolk in next month’s England Golf County Champion of Champions tournament.

The Handicap Championship was won by Macrae with a nett 71, just easing out Pritty (nett 72).

The Super Seniors’ Championship for players over 70 was run in conjunction with the main event, with trophies donated by past presidents Doug Gilchrist and Alan Winstanley.

Pritty’s gross 79 was enough to seal the silverware while Macrae’s nett 71 secured the handicap title.

The Scratch Team Championship for the Peter Clarke Shield Trophy was won by Bawburgh with the team of Robert Webb, Richard Bunn and Mike Payne with a combined score of 245. The Handicap Team Championship for the Frank Boswall Trophy went to the Royal Cromer team of Phil Hacking, David Pattrick and Anthony Gurney Read with a combined score of 224 nett.

The competition attracted 62 players, with defending champion Will Howett of Royal Cromer amoung them.

Sheringham’s Junior Open attracted a record 54 entries. The girls’ winner was Olivia Sharp from Middleton Hall with 37 stableford points and the boys’ winner was Finlay Burnett-Kiernan from Mundesley with 40.

The winner of the claret jug for the best scratch score at the Dereham Junior Open was home player Joe Crane with a 73. In second place, one shot behind, was Dereham colleague Immy Leeder.

The Rivett Trophy for best handicap score was won by 13-year-old Emily Reynolds from Fakenham with a fantastic net 61.