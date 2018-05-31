Swaffham’s Ben Willis is crowned Norfolk Boys’ champion

Norfolk Boys champion Ben Willis with county president Graham Turner Picture: MIKE DEVLIN Archant

Ben Willis put his local knowledge to good use as he came out on top at The Norfolk Boys’ Championships at Swaffham Golf Club.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home player performed well in gruelling conditions to secure the overall Under-18 title with two solid rounds of 75 and 77 combining for a 152 total.

The Under-18 handicap champion was James Tipling of Sheringham with an impressive nett total of 131, made up of rounds of 68 and 63.

The Under-16 scratch champion was Casey Patterson of Royal Cromer with a total of 153, just one adrift of Willis, while the Under-16 handicap champion was Joe Crane of Dereham with scores of nett 66 and 72.

The competition was played in hot, sunny conditions, with the course, as always, in fantastic condition, remarkably so when taking into account the dry summer.

Meanwhile leading Norfolk amateur Amelia Williamson will be on international duty in the Republic of Ireland next week.

The 18-year-old from Royal Cromer is part of a seven-strong team who will be defending England’s Home International title at Ballybunion Golf Club from Wednesday to Friday.

The other members of the team are Charlotte Heath (Huddersfield), Ebonie Lewis (Long Ashton), Martha Lewis, (St George’s Hill), Mimi Rhodes (Burnham & Berrow), Hannah Screen (Berkhamsted) and Caitlin Whitehead (Carus Green).

Norfolk’s men face another big challenge on Sunday when they take on Leicester and Rutland at Royal Cromer in their penultimate Anglian League fixture of the season.

The visitors are currently sitting proudly at the top of the table after winning all three of their matches while Norfolk are bottom after three straight defeats.

Michael Few’s team lost their previous two matches 8½-3½ at first Northamptonshire and then Suffolk but gave a decent account of themselves in both and with the benefit of home advantage will be aiming to give the high-flyers something to think about.

Norfolk seconds, who are fourth in their section after recording a win, a draw and a defeat so far, hit the road to take on their Leicestershire and Rutland counterparts at Lutterworth.