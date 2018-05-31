Gabriel is flying as RAF Honington plays hosts to Videre team’s criterium

Harley Matthews, who was top rider in the DAP CC that leads the Eastern Road Race League team rankings Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

Evening road racing interest moved to RAF Honington where the local club, Videre Race Team, organised the first of five criteriums on Honington aerodrome.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Nudds (CC Breckland) - First Age Category win as a new Over 70 competitor Picture: Fergus Muir Chris Nudds (CC Breckland) - First Age Category win as a new Over 70 competitor Picture: Fergus Muir

Under threatening skies Gabriel Fowden won the senior men’s race from break companions Gary Freeman and Lowestoft rider Mark Richards. These three finished 22 seconds ahead of Andrew Sheret (OBV), winner of the bunch sprint for fourth spot.

Clover Murray returned from a stint of racing in the north to win the women’s race from Norwich rider Cindy Berry and Sophie Holmes from Diss.

RAF CA man Andy Gray took the third and fourth cats, seven seconds clear of a charging bunch headed by Swaffham schoolmaster Bradley Nelson.

The Great Yarmouth-based DAP CC is currently well clear in the club rankings of the Eastern Road Race League with 226 points, compared to nearest challengers Strada Sport who have 173 points.

Third team is the Writtle College’s Team OnForm on 149.

In the individual standings, Jim Bradbury of Cambridge CC (233) has a big lead, followed by DAP trio Harley Matthews (164), Mark Richards (118) and Morris Bacon (109). Other highly placed local riders are Strada men Charlie Wright (5th, 104) and Thomas Heal (7th, 83) and Andy Taylor (VC Norwich, 11th, on 60).

East Anglian veteran time trialists were unlucky with the crosswind and intermittently wet weather for their “25” at Newmarket.

However, King’s Lynn rider David Procter was top among the 55-59 age group with 52:28 and Chris Nudds (CC Breckland), just turned 70, won his new age group with 58:07.

Top riders coming to Norfolk for this Sunday’s CC Breckland 12-Hour include Andy Wilkinson, looking to improve his 2012 national record set on these roads, and Charles Mitchell, winner of the recent EDCA 100 in 3:26, but a novice at 12 Hours, as is Wisbech Wheeler Becky Murley.

Dressed in commuter clothes, as are all competitors, Norwich-born Emma Pooley won the Women’s World Championship for riders of folding Brompton cycles in London on Sunday.

Cycling speed apart, few could match Pooley’s outfit, adapted from her London 2012 Olympic team uniform.