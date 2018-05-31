Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stancombe at his best to claim new course record on the borderline

PUBLISHED: 16:21 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 July 2018

Ben Stancombe speeds though the cornfields on the way to winning the Diss CC 10 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Ben Stancombe speeds though the cornfields on the way to winning the Diss CC 10 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Archant

King’s Lynn rider Ben Stancombe set a new course record of 20:17 for the Billingford–Needham and back 10-mile course on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Great Yarmouth CC members after setting a new club team record in the Anglia Velo 10. From left, Jonathan Lincoln, Julian Claxton and Johnny Hawes Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRINGreat Yarmouth CC members after setting a new club team record in the Anglia Velo 10. From left, Jonathan Lincoln, Julian Claxton and Johnny Hawes Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Stancombe sped past the parched cornfields to slice 31 seconds off Mark Richards’ record and led his VeloVelocity club-mates Stuart Fairweather (20:30) and Daniel Bloy (20:34) to a clean sweep of the top places.

This Diss CC promotion used the course starting just east of Billingford “Horseshoes” that is used for the club’s entry-level 10-mile events on Tuesday evenings.

Sue Triplow (Essex Roads CC, 24:34) was fastest woman with Kay Burgess (King’s Lynn CC, 24:54) next fastest.

Earlier on the same Sunday morning, Stancombe’s team-mate Matthew Senter was racing to a personal best in the Shaftesbury CC 50 on the Newmarket bypass.

Matthew Senter (VeloVelocity) – men’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic AustrinMatthew Senter (VeloVelocity) – men’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin

Senter finished in 1:39:37 on a day when Matthew Smith from Newmarket recorded 1:35:47 and the winner was Marcin Bialoblocki in a new national record time of 1:30:31.

Other local riders’ times included 1:41:54 from DAP CC’s Haley Matthews and a five-minute personal best 2:03:04 by Jen Smart of VC Norwich.

Matthew Smith came to Norfolk for the CC Breckland’s Evening 15 – knocking two seconds off his 2017 national record of 28:29 for this unusual distance which was only recently made an official distance for men. VeloVelocity set up a new team record with Ben Stancombe (29:35), Daniel Bloy 29:51) and Matthew Senter (29:38).

Senter won Saturday’s Anglia Velo “10” with 19:05. The event, on the Wymondham-Snetterton course, was a good one for the Great Yarmouth CC – their members Julian Claxton (22:11), Jonny Hawes (22:12) and Jonathan Lincoln (22:35) set a new club team record of 1:6:58.

Anna Muir (Chelmer CC) women’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic AustrinAnna Muir (Chelmer CC) women’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin

In the wider world, there were second places in the mountain bike cross-country championships for Jimmy Piper (50-plus) and Sophie Wright (Under 23), while Jason Bouttell was third among the 18-39s and Seb Herrod fourth in the Master Male category.

Charlie Jones of DAP CC won the re-arranged Ipswich BC “Spring” Scramble road race on a new circuit in the Suffolk Sandlings. He escaped in the final miles with Pete Fuller of VC Norwich.

Sport Most Read

Video: ‘It is almost like physical pain’ - Daniel Farke plots Norwich City’s fightback

Daniel Farke and Alex Neil renew acquaintances at Carrow Road tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s pink walls don’t bother Alex Neil – it’s all about the green grass

Alex Neil - will he be in the pink at Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy