Stancombe at his best to claim new course record on the borderline

Ben Stancombe speeds though the cornfields on the way to winning the Diss CC 10 Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN Archant

King’s Lynn rider Ben Stancombe set a new course record of 20:17 for the Billingford–Needham and back 10-mile course on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Great Yarmouth CC members after setting a new club team record in the Anglia Velo 10. From left, Jonathan Lincoln, Julian Claxton and Johnny Hawes Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN Great Yarmouth CC members after setting a new club team record in the Anglia Velo 10. From left, Jonathan Lincoln, Julian Claxton and Johnny Hawes Picture: DOMINIC AUSTRIN

Stancombe sped past the parched cornfields to slice 31 seconds off Mark Richards’ record and led his VeloVelocity club-mates Stuart Fairweather (20:30) and Daniel Bloy (20:34) to a clean sweep of the top places.

This Diss CC promotion used the course starting just east of Billingford “Horseshoes” that is used for the club’s entry-level 10-mile events on Tuesday evenings.

Sue Triplow (Essex Roads CC, 24:34) was fastest woman with Kay Burgess (King’s Lynn CC, 24:54) next fastest.

Earlier on the same Sunday morning, Stancombe’s team-mate Matthew Senter was racing to a personal best in the Shaftesbury CC 50 on the Newmarket bypass.

Matthew Senter (VeloVelocity) – men’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin Matthew Senter (VeloVelocity) – men’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin

Senter finished in 1:39:37 on a day when Matthew Smith from Newmarket recorded 1:35:47 and the winner was Marcin Bialoblocki in a new national record time of 1:30:31.

Other local riders’ times included 1:41:54 from DAP CC’s Haley Matthews and a five-minute personal best 2:03:04 by Jen Smart of VC Norwich.

Matthew Smith came to Norfolk for the CC Breckland’s Evening 15 – knocking two seconds off his 2017 national record of 28:29 for this unusual distance which was only recently made an official distance for men. VeloVelocity set up a new team record with Ben Stancombe (29:35), Daniel Bloy 29:51) and Matthew Senter (29:38).

Senter won Saturday’s Anglia Velo “10” with 19:05. The event, on the Wymondham-Snetterton course, was a good one for the Great Yarmouth CC – their members Julian Claxton (22:11), Jonny Hawes (22:12) and Jonathan Lincoln (22:35) set a new club team record of 1:6:58.

Anna Muir (Chelmer CC) women’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin Anna Muir (Chelmer CC) women’s winner at the Anglia Velo 10 Picture: Dominic Austrin

In the wider world, there were second places in the mountain bike cross-country championships for Jimmy Piper (50-plus) and Sophie Wright (Under 23), while Jason Bouttell was third among the 18-39s and Seb Herrod fourth in the Master Male category.

Charlie Jones of DAP CC won the re-arranged Ipswich BC “Spring” Scramble road race on a new circuit in the Suffolk Sandlings. He escaped in the final miles with Pete Fuller of VC Norwich.