Impressive spell for Swaffham professional Cains

Swaffham's Nic Cains has enjoyed a good spell Picture: Norfolk CGU Archant

Swaffham’s Nick Cains underlined his reputation as one of the region’s most promising young players with his second pro-am victory in four days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week Cains, 24, shared top spot in the Bishop’s Stortford pro-am, alongside Glen Portelli.

On his latest assignment at The Shire, Norfolk’s rising star finished alone in front after firing a two-under-par 70.

Cains teed off at the tenth, making a fast start with a birdie three. He picked up another stroke at the par-five 11th to give his round real momentum. That was just one of four birdies that he’d make on the par-5s as he came home two clear of runner-up Matthew Cousens (Grims Dyke).

Cains said: “I missed maybe one green and my ball-striking was really good, which it has been the last couple of weeks. I took advantage of the par-fives, hitting a lot of them in two, but my putting is still letting me down a little bit.”

Cains has now mustered three regional pro-am victories this season, as well as landing the Summer Classic alongside amateur Matthew Strudwick. And he will now be aiming to take his good form into the year’s final Order of Merit event, the KJW Millbrook Masters on September 26-27.

Meanwhile Marriott Sprowston Manor’s Chase Davis recorded his best Order of Merit result of the season when tying for fourth in the East Region Championship.

He shot back-to-back rounds of 69 at Bishop’s Stortford to finish at four-under-par, only missing out on a play-off – won by Jack Winer – by a stroke.

Davis saved his best to last in the two-day tournament, surging through the field on the back nine.

He made three birdies on the spin from the 12th and then closed out by picking up another stroke at the last, a tough par-4.

Davis said: “I kind of scrapped it round the first nine and then pulled it all together. I birdied the par-five 12th, holed a 15-footer at the next before birdieing the short par-four 14th. Then I hit a nice nine-iron into the last to about six foot and holed that. I’d made six there the first day!”

Cains also performed well to tie for 15th place after rounds of 71 and 72. For a while it looked like he’d finish a lot higher but a trio of dropped shots from the 15th set him back.