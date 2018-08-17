Opinion

Neil Featherby: 1,000 miles in six days...no problem for charity king Nigel Arnold

The last few strides of the epic 220 mile run back in 1989 with the finish outside of the old Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich. Picture: Neil Featherby Archant

Each time August comes around it always takes me back to some of the many charity challenges I have taken part in during the last three decades.

In 1995 I ran 106 miles for two little girls known as the Harlequin Sisters, Lucy and Hannah Betts, from Bradwell, near Gt Yarmouth, followed by running The Three Peaks in 1998 for The Macmillan Appeal, a 50 mile run in 2003 for a children’s charity and Hadrian’s Wall in 2008 once again for the Macmillan Appeal.

However, and before any of those challenges, back in August 1989, I ran round the border of Norfolk whilst also taking in parts of Cambridgeshire and Suffolk with my good friend Nigel Arnold to raise money for the Quidenham Hospice.

Nigel had very sadly lost his first wife, Julie, earlier in the year aged just 29. This gave him the want and desire to do something in her name.

Off the top of my head, I think we raised about £30,000 which was a lot of money, especially back then. The run itself was something very special with runners from all over the county joining in with us to run sections whilst hundreds of well-wishers turned out every single day to cheer us on as we passed through the various villages and towns thanks to the publicity which all sections of the media gave the run.

Whilst Nigel has for the last four and a bit decades been one of Norfolk’s best and most well respected athletes, it was after this run when Nigel really did go on to win many honours and achievements as a runner, duathlete and triathlete which also included a world title.

I would need to fill every page of the EDP if I was to list all of his achievements.

The reason I am writing about Nigel this week is because he is about to take on another amazing challenge.

The challenge being none other than the LEJOG or in other words, cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats.

He will be setting off on Saturday, August 18 with his brother-in-law Steve Williams who has a good cycling background having competed as a BMX rider in events all around the country,.

Their aim is to complete the near 1,000 mile journey in six days which equates to over 160 miles each day.

With Nigel also having been selected to represent GB in his age category at the European Duathlon Championship in Ibiza in October, I am not sure if cycling for up to 13 hours each day will be good training for him or not, but one thing that is for sure, he will have his head down every mile of the way.

With that in mind, good luck Steve and just be aware that Nigel doesn’t know the meaning of even pace!

Joking aside they will of course be doing the challenge for charity, which is for Autism Anglia, to help purchase new equipment for the Art and Sensory room in Dereham where Nigel works as an Art and PE tutor.

Just like his devotion to his sport, Nigel is also very much devoted to his job and one thing I do know fully is that when he has his mind fixed on something, he really does know the meaning of giving it 100 percent.

I sincerely wish both of them the very best and at the same time not forgetting Nigel’s wife Marion (and Steve’s sister) who herself is well known on the local running and triathlon scene and their good friend Dawn Crafer who will be assisting the pair with the support vehicle and daily nutritional requirements which apparently are going to be around 6,000 calories each per day.

I have seen Nigel eat so I know it will be at least that!

If anyone would like to make a donation to their efforts, please visit their justgiving page online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-arnold2.