McKinna and Baker named in Great Britain squad for European Championships

Sophie McKinna has had her place in the Great Britain squad for the European Athletics Championships confirmed.

Really pleased to say I've been selected for the European Championships in Berlin! It will be my first major senior championships and I'm very excited to see what I can do!



https://t.co/PqCXyVUwwV — Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) July 24, 2018

@GYDAC without the support from my fantastic club over the last ten years plus, making this team would not have been possible! Thank you https://t.co/PqCXyVUwwV — Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) July 24, 2018

The Great Yarmouth & District AC shot put star is the current British women’s number one after a personal best throw of 17.76 metres earned her fifth place at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

The 23-year-old matched that distance last month when 17.76m added the South of England title to silver at the British Indoor Championships in February, all of which saw her comfortably pass the UK Athletics standard of 16.50m for the Europeans.

McKinna has been named alongside Divine Oladipo and Amelia Strickler as the women’s shot put trio who will represent GB in Berlin between August 6 and 12.

Norfolk-born British men’s high jump number one Chris Baker, originally from Dereham, is also named in the squad. The 27-year-old won the British title earlier this month and won a share of bronze at the Europeans in Amsterdam in 2016.