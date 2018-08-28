King’s Lynn Stars looking for KO Cup boost ahead of play-offs

Michael Palm Toft says Kings Lynn Stars can make up the six-point deficit in their Knockout Cup semi-final against Swindon Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Michael Palm Toft insists King’s Lynn Stars have what it takes to book their place in the Knockout Cup final on Monday night (7.30pm).

Palm Toft takes his place in the lower end of the side for the semi-final clash against Swindon at the Adrian Flux Arena – with six points to claw back.

And he says a good result would set them up nicely for the play-offs, starting with the trip to Manchester to face Belle Vue next Monday.

“Six points is nothing really and the way we’ve been riding at King’s Lynn lately, it really is our fortress,” Palm Toft said.

“So we’re feeling good that we can win this meeting overall, but we know there’s still work to do to make sure we get the job done.

“We all know what we’re capable of at Lynn and we’d love to get through to the final.

“I think it’s important we put in another big performance, not only just to make sure we win overall but to keep our confidence going ahead of the play-offs.”

The Stars are firmly on course to win the league and cup double after finishing top of the league standings ahead of their play-off campaign for the first time in their history.

But cautious boss Dale Allitt said: “There’s a lot of racing to be done and we have to stay firmly focussed. Anything can happen over the next few weeks, but it would be a good starting point if we could reach the cup final.

“We will treat Swindon with great respect because they have riders who can go well around our track, but we’ll be looking to land the aggregate win.”

Ty Proctor returns after missing the last fortnight and Robert Lambert goes into the meeting on the back of his bronze medal in the European Championship in Poland on Saturday night.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.

Swindon: Troy Batchelor, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Nick Morris, Zach Wajtknecht, Jack Smith.