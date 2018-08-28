Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King’s Lynn Stars can seal top spot at home to Leicester Lions

PUBLISHED: 09:12 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 05 September 2018

Dale Allitt and Robert Lambert in the pits Picture: Ian Burt

Dale Allitt and Robert Lambert in the pits Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Boss Dale Allitt wants King’s Lynn’s fans to provide the fire while his riders stay ice cool in Wednesday night’s crunch double header with Leicester (7pm).

The Stars will seal top spot in the SGB Premiership with four points from the two back-to-back meetings with the Lions at the Adrian Flux Arena.

That requirement could be reduced dependent on how rivals Somerset fare in their final league meeting of 2018 at Belle Vue (7.30pm).

Essentially, King’s Lynn need to match whatever the Rebels pick up at the National Speedway Stadium to lead the way and benefit from the choice of semi-final opponents in the championship-deciding play-offs.

It was Tuesday’s 61-29 loss at Somerset that took it to the wire but Allitt remains relaxed going into the final countdown.

“It has always been in our hands and still is. There is no panic and nothing has changed,” said Allitt.

“We are still top of the league. The Somerset meeting was a kick up the backside, one that was unwanted but it won’t do us any harm either.

“To be fair to the lads, everyone worked as hard as they always do and anyone there would have seen that. We did not give in.

“It sets us up for a big finish and we will be looking to put on a show for our loyal supporters.

“The fans have been fantastic this year and no doubt they will play a big part in this last push.

“We will never be complacent but the lads are quietly confident. We know what we need to do.”

The Stars have booked Swindon’s Adam Ellis to guest for the injured Ty Proctor. Niels-Kristian Iversen returns having missed Tuesday due to racing commitments in Sweden.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Adan Ellis, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.

Leicester: Hans Andersen, Josh Auty, Charles Wright, Ricky Wells, Scott Nicholls, Connor Mountain, Stuart Robson.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘The whole Norwich family was beautiful to me’ – It’s home, sweet home for City’s German midfielder

Moritz Leitner (10) strides out at Bramall Lane - a tough Championship task, but the likes of which the Norwich City midfielder would not change for the world. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: Darren Eadie is the latest in a long line of former Canaries to play non league football

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Boothroyd hoping for Carrow Road backing as ‘exceptional’ Maddison returns to Norwich

England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd was in Russia as part of the senior squad's back-room team during the World Cup Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I don’t think he is ready for the senior team, yet’ – Maddison must wait for England call-up

Former Norwich City star James Maddison is set to be in England U21 action at Carrow Road on Thursday night Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy