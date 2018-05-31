Search

Iversen back with a bang in GP ... but it’s agony for Lambert

PUBLISHED: 00:33 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 00:33 29 July 2018

Stars' No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen. Picture: Ian Burt

Stars' No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Niels-Kristian Iversen roared back into the Grand Prix series - but it was agony for fellow King’s Lynn Stars rider Robert Lambert.

The Danish star comfortably booked his place in the 2019 SGP after just four rides and could even afford a last-race retirement in Landshut, Germany.

It was a sweet moment for Iversen after being cruelly robbed of his place through injury and then missing out on a wild card spot for this season.

He said: “I came here to qualify and I managed to do it with one race to spare. It’s a pity I finished last in that last race but my job was done.

“I’ve worked so hard to get my place back in the series and I want to thank all of my sponsors, mechanics and family who have continued to believe in me and support me.

“The hard work will now start as I look to be ready come the start of the 2019 series.”

In contrast it was heartbreak for Lambert. After a last first time out, he came back strongly, winning his final two rides.

But it was a case of so near, but so far, missing out on a run-off for the final place next year by just one point.

Scorers: Janusz Kolodziej 12, Niels-Kristian Iversen 11, Antonio Lindback 10, Craig Cook 10, Robert Lambert 9, Piotr Pawlicki 9, Max Fricke 8, Martin Smolinski 8, Jack Holder 8, David Bellego 7, Kenneth Bjerre 7, Vaclav Milik 7, Hans Andersen 6, Kevin Wolbert 5, Matej Zagar 2, Krzysztof Kasprzak 0. Reserves: Max Dilger 1, Valentin Grobauer 0.

