King’s Lynn Stars take a bite out of Wolves with vital double win

Robert Lambert leading heat 10 of the first meeting Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars were firing on all cylinders as a double victory shot them into the play-off spots.

Ty Proctor is ahead in heat nine of the first half of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt Ty Proctor is ahead in heat nine of the first half of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt

The Stars grabbed the six points on offer by beating Wolverhampton twice at the Adrian Flux Arena.

And they did it with six men, running rider-replacement for Niels-Kristian Iversen who was in action in his native Denmark.

Lynn put the visitors to the sword 60-30 in the first match and followed up with a 55-35 victory in the second.

Curiously, last season also saw a double-header against the same opposition when the hungry Wolves took the spoils by embarrassing margins in each match. This was a very different story.

Wolves, without injury victims Rory Schlein and Nathan Greaves, were also shorn of new signing Jonas B Andersen due to a Danish league match. Lynn jumped on their chance. They killed off the first match within the first half-dozen heats, Robert Lambert in scintillating form for a six-ride maximum – as well as a sub-58 second race time – and well backed down the line.

The Stars showed their hunger as early as heat two, when Michael Palm Toft and Simon Lambert refused to give up the chase of leader Ashley Morris. Palm Toft squeezed through on lap three and his partner joined him on the last.

It was just the lift Lynn needed and they dominated the hapless opposition on a grippy surface which clearly didn’t suit the visitors, eventually hitting the 60-point mark with a last-heat 5-1 from Lambert – inevitably – and Thomas Jorgensen.

Match two saw the Stars’ momentum briefly checked by an assortment of woes including machinery, falls and a tapes exclusion.

But one constant among all the problems was Robert Lambert, who was simply unstoppable until denied by a splendid defensive ride by Jacob Thorssell in heat six.

One race before, Jorgensen had brought the house down by overhauling the team-riding Sam Masters and Kyle Howarth, a brilliant effort with the added bonus of Ty Proctor pipping Howarth on the line for third. It was that kind of night.

King’s Lynn 60 Wolves 30

Stars: R Lambert 18, Jorgensen 10+1, Palm Toft 9+2, Proctor 9+1, Riss 8+2, S Lambert 6+1.

Wolves: Masters 12, Thorsell 11, Howarth 4, Morris 3+1, Kus 0, Sarjeant 0,

King’s Lynn 55 Wolves 35

Stars: R Lambert 16+1, Jorgensen 12+2, Lambert 9+1, Proctor 8, Riss 7+3, Palm Toft 3+1.

Wolves: Thorsell 11+1, Masters 11, Howarth 8+1, Sarjeant 2, Kus 2, Morris 1+1.