King’s Lynn ready for double assault for Premiership honours as Wolves come to town

King's Lynn Stars have a big double header against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn are gearing up for an important double-header against fellow play-off chasers Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight.

The Stars take on the 2016 champions twice on a bumper night of action in Norfolk – with the first fixture getting underway at 7pm.

It’s a big night for the top flight with just four points now separating the top six sides.

The Stars will operate rider replacement for Niels-Kristian Iversen, who is required by Danish side Esbjerg, with youngster Josh Bailey available at eight and Scunthorpe’s Stefan Nielsen on standby trackside.

The visitors will be without injured captain Rory Schlein and operate rider replacement at number one. Wolves use Newcastle’s Matej Kus in place of Jonas B Andersen, who is also required to race in Denmark, with James Sarjeant replacing injured reserve Nathan Greaves.

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “We’ve got to take care of what we can control and not worry about the other teams.

“If we come through and win both meetings on Wednesday then we’ll be on 37 points and we’ll be in a healthy position with two or three fixtures in hand on everyone else in the chase for a top-four place.

“I totally understand the frustration of the supporters in recent days since the news about Niels broke, but we need to wipe away any negativity.

“I genuinely believe that one of the key reasons we have been in such good form lately is because there has been a feel-good vibe around the place again and the positivity has spurred the riders on even more. So we want the supporters to carry on their magnificent support on what should be an entertaining night of speedway racing – and a hugely important one at that.”

Gates open at 6pm, with the second meeting expected to begin around 8.15pm.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen R/R, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert, Josh Bailey (8).

Wolverhampton: Rory Schlein R/R, Kyle Howarth, Matej Kus, Sam Masters, Jacob Thorssell, Ashley Morris, James Sarjeant.