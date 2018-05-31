King’s Lynn Stars wary of Poole’s desire for revenge

Robert Lambert will ride at number one at Poole Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn boss Dale Allitt is under no illusions how tough a trip to Poole can be as his side look to extend their unbeaten run to five matches on Wednesday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stars are in excellent form after their busy run of home meetings, including a last-gasp victory against the Pirates.

There is no doubt the home side will be looking for revenge after Poole were just a race away from completing another away victory last Monday.

The Pirates head into the meeting with confidence flowing through the team after back-to-back victories against Leicester.

The Stars, meanwhile, will continue to be without Jason Garrity at reserve with former Poole’ rider Kyle Newman stepping in for the second consecutive fixture.

British champion Robert Lambert switches to number one following his sensational form, including back-to-back 15-point maximums on home shale.

Team manager Allitt said: “We never go into any race, any meeting or anything not wanting to win. It’s the nature of any sport, football, speedway or whatever you don’t go in to lose. There has to be a winner and a loser, hopefully as people see we will give 100pc every race, every meeting and we will continue to do that in Dorset.

“We just feel not taking Jason to Poole will give him an extra day or so because it’s the sort of track where you have to be 100pc. We used Kyle on Monday and he had bike problems with a brand new choke that failed. Hopefully he will have better luck for us on Wednesday.

“Robert will switch to number one, which isn’t much of a change from number five, but I am sure he will take it in his stride because he has been fantastic all year whether he is in heat one or four, it doesn’t matter. He has already done heat one this year as rider replacement so it won’t make any difference to him.

“Everyone wrote us off at the start of the season but I think we have answered our critics, we’ve come back from injuries to Lewis Rose, Lewis Kerr and Garrity and even the bookmakers have slashed their odds for the league.

“There’s a long way to go but I am proud of the boys because after recent times, the club has got a lot to be proud of.”

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Josh Grajczonek, Nicolai Klindt, Richie Worrall, Chris Harris, Kacper Woryna, Frederik Jakobsen.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Simon Lambert, Kyle Newman.