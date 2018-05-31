Search

King’s Lynn Stars down champions to keep play-off hopes alive

PUBLISHED: 22:04 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 22:04 25 July 2018

Robert Lambert will ride at number one at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Robert Lambert will ride at number one at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn gave their play-off hopes another shot in the arm with a hard fought 49-41 win over champions Swindon.

Another bumper crowd flocked to the Adrian Flux Arena on a baking hot night to see their team make it six points from two home meetings in three days.

Robert Lambert continued his stunning form with a 15-point maximum to inspire his side.

Dale Allitt’s men made a breakthrough in the second heat with a 5-1 from Simon Lambert and Jason Garrity to delight the home fans. Adam Ellis pulled off a brilliant ride to deny the brave efforts of Thomas Jorgensen and Ty Proctor in the next as Stars stayed four up.

The scores were similar to 48 hours earlier against Poole after visiting ace Troy Batchelor was an impressive winner.

Heat seven was a brilliant watch as Rob Lambert went from fourth to first, passing Ellis on lap three before overtaking Tobiasz Musielak on the final turn to snatch the win. Stars stayed 23-19 up.

But the turning point came in heat eight when reserve Simon Lambert pulled off a stunning win and was joined by Michael Palm Toft for a 5-1 to stretch the lead to eight. The fans celebrated and believed this was their night - with good reason.

Nick Morris was used as a tactical substitute by Robins boss Alun Rossiter and won heat nine with partner Batchelor third to close the gap to six. Robert Lambert was at his best again in heat 13 to pass Batchelor and keep Stars six up, but Swindon still had hopes of pinching a point.

Jorgensen won heat 14 with a fine pass to secure the win for Lynn with a race to spare.

Boss Allitt said: “It’s been a good week for us and it proves our play-off hopes are still alive.

“Now we have a big meeting at home to Somerset on Monday and we need our fans to get behind us.”

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert 15, Niels-Kristian Iversen 9, Ty Proctor 8, Simon Lambert 7, Thomas Jorgensen 5+2, Michael Palm Toft 3+2, Jason Garrity 2+1.

Swindon: Nick Morris 10+2, Troy Batchelor 10, Adam Ellis 8+2, Tobiasz Musielak 6, Zach Wajtknecht 4+2, David Bellego 3, Jack Smith 0.

