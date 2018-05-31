Champions will provide ultimate test for battling King’s Lynn Stars

King's Lynn will need Niels-Kristian Iversen and Thomas Jorgensen, right, in top form when they face champions Swindon Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn are back in home action tonight when reigning Premiership champions Swindon are the visitors to the Adrian Flux Arena (7.30pm).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s the second of three home meetings in the space of a week for the Tru Plant Stars and they head into this one on the back of a dramatic last-gasp victory over Poole on Monday.

Team boss Dale Allitt is hoping they can carry the momentum gained from that over into their clash with the Robins who he insists will provide another stern test.

“We know Swindon are tough opposition, especially as it’s a very similar side to the one that won them the Premiership last season with five of the same riders,” Allitt said. “They had to dig deep for a win of their own at home to Leicester on Monday but as always though, we just have to focus on our own game and if we get off to a better start and ride to our capabilities then we know we have got what it takes to beat anybody in this league.

“Our last three results have put us right back in the mix for a top four finish and it’s going to be an exciting run-in as we head towards the final couple of months of the season.”

Lynn’s win over Poole was energy-sapping for everyone – including Allitt. “It was hard work,” he said. “It was probably great to watch but awful to team manage, but if you’re ever going to lead a meeting then heat 15 is the one to do it.

“The guys were great, we could have gone to pieces a few times because there were a few heats where we thought we would get advantages and we just didn’t. We kept clawing away, and heat 13 was a big turning point.

“Thomas Jorgensen was fantastic for us and even people like Simon Lambert and Jason rode better than their score suggests. It’s been so hot today and that makes a difference to everyone, we’re all human and it’s hard work for all the guys sat in kevlars.”

Stars: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Robert Lambert, Simon Lambert, Jason Garrity.

Swindon: Nick Morris, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, Troy Batchelor, Zach Wajtknecht, Jack Smith.