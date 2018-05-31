Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King’s Lynn Stars claim 50-40 win at Leicester

PUBLISHED: 07:06 28 August 2018

Lynn's No.1 Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn's No.1 Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Classy King’s Lynn boosted their chances of finishing top of the Elite League table with a stunning 50-40 win at Leicester.

Dale Allitt’s men were solid throughout and showed character to turn around a 14-10 deficit early on to add four more points to their tally.

It was a tense battle after Erik Riss won the opener and Robert Lambert passed Ricky Wells for a 4-2.

But Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen was stunning to help Leicester with two wins from the gate in three heats as the Lions took a 14-10 lead.

Robert Lambert broke the track record in heat five when he led Riss home to draw King’s Lynn level.

And when reserve Michael Palm Toft was joined by Niels Kristian-Iversen in the next Stars went 20-16 up.

Another maximum in heat eight from Riss and Palm Toft made it 29-19 and there was no way back for the home side.

Leicester threw Scott Nicholls in as a tactical substitution in heat 10 but King’s Lynn were unstoppable at this stage and Proctor and Jorgensen trapped on a 5-1 and put Stars 37-23 up.

There was no fight left in the Lions as rampant Stars trapped again in the next for yet another maximum and were home and dry at 42-24.

Leicester restored some consolation late on with skipper Hans Andersen winning heats 13 and 15 but Lynn were the much better side.

Skipper Lambert said: “This is the best feeling I’ve had as a team here at King’s Lynn and this was a brilliant performance. We’ve found our form and are on a good run and hopefully we can keep it going when we come up against Poole.

“I’m happy with my own form and we have to keep it going but we have good strength throughout the team.”

The Tru Plant Stars return to home shale on Wednesday when they face Poole (7.30).

Leicester: Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen 14, Hans Andersen 10, Charles Wright 5+1, Scott Nicholls 4+1, Connor Mountain 3+1, Stuart Robson 3, Ricky Wells 1.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert 11, Erik Riss 10+2, Thomas Jorgensen 10+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 6+2, Michael Palm Toft 6+1, Ty Proctor 6, Simon Lambert 1.

Sport Most Read

Video: Daniel Farke reveals Norwich City’s transfer strategy ahead of deadline day

Getting Ben Godfrey into Norwich City's first team is a more pressing topic than a late transfer foray for Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Changes afoot for Norwich City

Michael McGovern will start against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘Maybe it was a touch over-dramatic’ - Harsh words but can Norwich City find the answers?

Tom Trybull endured a tough shift against Leeds at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover scared off by Timm Klose price tag

Hannover have reportedly cooled their interest in Timm Klose Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy