King’s Lynn Stars recover from poor start to beat leaders Somerset

Stars' No.1 Niels-Kristian Iversen. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars boss Dale Allitt proclaimed “there’s nothing this team can’t do” after their third win in seven days at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The home side recovered from an eight-point deficit after just two races to beat league leaders Somerset 49-41.

British champion Robert Lambert romped to his 10th successive home race win after hitting a full score - a repeat of his maximum against Swindon just five days ago.

Allitt said: “We had an awful start but we rallied well and got back into it. We’ve always said we’ve got matches in hand, it’s about getting the points on the board.

“We’ve got the second best away record in the league and there’s nothing this team can’t do. We started badly at home to Poole and tonight, which makes my job harder, but they never know when they are beaten. I think the fans like it, it produces a good match.

“Now we’ve got to carry this form into the match at Poole on Wednesday.”

Lambert added: “The team spirit is the best it has ever been here. We’ve got new characters in the team and we’ve got a lot of potential.”

It looked grim early on for the Tru Plant Stars as Rebels’ guest Max Fricke and Bradley Wilson-Dean comfortably beat Grand Prix Challenge runner-up Niels-Kristian Iversen in heat one.

Alarm bells were ringing when Jake Allen and Nico Covatti repeated the dose a race later, leaving the home side reeling.

Thankfully middle-order pairing Ty Proctor and Thomas Jorgensen steadied the ship to tie the match up level again.

A storming team ride by Robert Lambert and Simon Lambert swung the match dramatically in the Stars’ favour, with a 5-1 over the disappointing Rebels pairing Aaron Summers and Richard Lawson.

That lead remained all the way until the final heat when Robert Lambert completed his flawless maximum and was joined by the excellent Jorgensen to win by eight points.

King’s Lynn 49: Robert Lambert 15, Thomas Jorgensen 10+2, Ty Proctor 10+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Michael Palm Toft 4, Simon Lambert 3+1, Kyle Newman 0.

Somerset 41: Jack Holder 10+1, Nico Covatti 9+1, Max Fricke 8+1, Jake Allen 6+3, Bradley Wilson-Dean 4+3, Aaron Summers 4, Richard Lawson 0.