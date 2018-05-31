King’s Lynn 46 Poole 44: Dramatic win for the Stars

Robert Lambert talking to ITV Anglia's Malcolm Robertson. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn launched their hectic spell of three home meetings in a week with a thrilling 46-44 win over Poole.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Lambert was the last heat hero as he edged out Chris Harris in the decider - and with Niels-Kristian Iversen third it was enough to secure a vital comeback.

Lynn were on the back foot early on after Brady Kurtz made a super start to lead home a Poole 4-2 which they repeated in heat two.

Thomas Jorgensen was the first Stars race winner in the third and with Ty Proctor chasing Richie Worrall the Stars were back within two.

New Poole signing Harris edged out Stars skipper Lambert in a heat four thriller and Stars reserve Jason Garrity, making his debut, passed Nicolai Klindt to share a 3-3.

The meeting was delayed slightly because of the setting sun, with both sets of riders concerned about visibility.

And when it resumed the tense battle continued with Palm Toft leading heat six, only for Harris to pass him.

And when Josh Grajczonek and Nicolai Klindt teamed up for a Pirates 5-1 in heat eight Stars were 27-21 down.

Lambert came in as a tactical sub for Lynn in the next as Dale Allitt made his move - and they got a 4-2 when they really needed a 5-1.

Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen pulled Lynn level with a brilliant 5-1 in heat 13 to set up a grandstand finish in the last two heats. Lambert was brilliant in passing Kurtz as Stars sneaked an important win.

Boss Allitt said afterwards: “The lads never gave up there, we just kept going and what a result in the end.

“It’s a big three points for us and now we have to look forward to Swindon at home on Wednesday - bring it on!”

King’s Lynn 46: Robert Lambert 14, Thomas Jorgensen 11, Niels-Kristian Iversen 8+1, Michael Palm Toft 5, Ty Proctor 4, Jason Garrity 3+1, Simon Lambert 1+1.

Poole 44: Nicolai Klindt 9+1, Chris Harris 9, Josh Grajczonek 8, Richie Worrall 7+1, Brady Kurtz 7, Kacper Woryna 3+3, Frederik Jakobsen 1.