Jake Dixon on top form for RAF Regular and Reserves at Thruxton

Jake Dixon leads out of the complex at Thruxton. Picture: Barry Clay Archant

The British Superbike Championships took place at Thruxton in Hampshire last weekend and the RAF Regular and Reserves rider Jake Dixon was on top form after Brands Hatch as he carried on where he left off with two podium places.

Tinklers' Grant Newstead battles with Sam Holmes in the Superstock 600 race. Picture: Barry Clay Tinklers' Grant Newstead battles with Sam Holmes in the Superstock 600 race. Picture: Barry Clay

In race one he took the fight to championship leader Leon Haslam and the pair traded blows for most of the race before Haslam dived under Dixon at Club chicane to take the win. Josh Brookes tried to go under Jason O’Halloran running them both off the track gifting third to Peter Hickman.

In race two Brookes made no mistakes and went straight into the lead and despite Dixon trying to take over at the front Brookes hung on to take the win while Hickman took second and in the last few laps Haslam lost out on third to a very determined Dixon.

In the Supersport 600 race the Ryan Vickers show continued, Vickers from Thetford led for all but the fourth lap when Aaron Clifford led but that was short lived and Clifford crashed out on the 11th lap leaving Vickers nearly six seconds ahead of Milo Ward who took second. Tinklers Grant Newstead came home in twelfth.

Another week to forget for Bowthorpe’s Morello Racing, Luke Jones but was forced onto the grass when in fifth, Carl Phillips became the victim of a similar move and both riders ended up outside of the points.

RAF Regular & Reserves rider Jake Dixon took another two podium places at Thruxton. Picture: Barry Clay RAF Regular & Reserves rider Jake Dixon took another two podium places at Thruxton. Picture: Barry Clay

In the sidecar races the draperRacing pairing of Simon Gilbert and 19-year-old Jack Tritton from North Walsham had a good weekend with three point scoring rides. With an eighth in race one and looking at seventh in race two they were in contact with another outfit, spinning out they recovered to take 10th.

With a reverse grid this put them on pole position for Sunday’s race and they made good use of it leading over the line at the end of lap one and finally finishing fifth. True Heroes Racing’s Michael Russell and Shaun Parker took their first point in the championship and have been upgraded from wildcard to a full entry.