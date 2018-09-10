Hewett thrilled after his ‘near-perfect’ fortnight ends in style at US Open

Winning a second career Grand Slam singles title completed a ‘near-perfect’ fortnight for Alfie Hewett in the USA.

Norfolk’s wheelchair tennis star won his first US Open singles title in New York on Sunday, beating world number Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-3 7-5.

That followed on from doubles glory alongside Gordon Reid on Saturday, beating top seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 5-7 6-3 11-9 under the lights of the famous 23,000 capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The successes came a week on from the 20-year-old world number two beating Kunieda in the final of the US Open USTA Wheelchair Championships in St Louis to win the last Super Series title of the year,

“It’s been a near-perfect two weeks for me in the States,” the former Acle High School pupil said. “Three titles out of a possible four was something I really didn’t think would happen.

“To come here and play the way I did, after a long week last week and then the nightmare travelling experience I had between St. Louis and New York, it’s hard to believe I made it past the first match, let alone win both titles without dropping a set.”

Hewett completes a full set of Grand Slam singles titles for British men’s players on the Tennis Foundation’s Wheelchair Tennis World Class Programme.

Reid won the Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles in 2016 before Norwich-born Hewett claimed his maiden Grand Slam singles crown at the French Open in 2017.

“I worked hard in my training up to this, so to get the rewards is a great a feeling,” continued Hewett, who reached his first US Open singles final in 2017 before finishing runner-up to French rival Houdet.

“Shingo played a great match and he gave me nothing out on court. He worked me hard for every point and I had to earn that victory; that shows what a true competitor he is.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating and enjoying this achievement and will take a break when I get back.”

Hewett, from Cantley, near Acle, has won the Wimbledon doubles title alongside regular partner Reid in each of the last three years and also claimed Paralympic doubles silver with the Scot in Brazil in 2016.