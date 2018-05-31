Big crowd expected for family fun day at Great Yarmouth racecourse

Jamie Spencer is looking for more success at Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Great Yarmouth racecourse expects its biggest crowd of the season on Sunday when it stages its annual family fun day, starting at 2.20pm.

Feature is the 2.50pm class two handicap over 10 furlongs, worth almost £15,000 to the winner.

Six go and favourite will be Godolphin’s Commander Cole, trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by George Wood. The four-year-old gelding was a winner at Doncaster, on August 4.

In that same race, Another Eclipse, for trainer David Simcock, finished third. He re-opposes and is better off at the weights.

Simcock has another runner in the race, Bless Him, winner of Royal Ascot’s Britannia Stakes in 2017. Jamie Spencer takes the ride having been in tremendous form at the course on Tuesday with five wins from seven rides.

There is another tasty winner’s cheque on offer for the 4.35pm handicap with £10,000 up for grabs. Seven go over the straight mile, headed by the Tom Clover-trained Balgair under Daniel Muscutt, the gelding a runner-up at Newmarket last time after victories there and at Brighton.

Robert Winston rides Linda Jewell’s Newbury winner Breden while the Roger Varian-trained Daira Prince, a winner at Ripon and Nottingham this summer, could also go well.

The action starts with the apprentice handicap in which veteran Lunar Deity, second at the track on Tuesday, is favourite under Milly Nasab for Stuart Williams.

Lunar Deity won at the course earlier, beating Right About Now, who re-opposes and is five pounds better off for a neck defeat.

Biggest field is the 13-runner 3.25pm novice stakes for two-year-old fillies in which David Egan rides Sir Michael Stoute’s debutant Mulan.

Spencer partners another newcomer in Quasar while No Way Jose has the best form, having won at Lingfield under Robert Havlin for Brian Meehan.

The 4pm nursery sees Meehan run Mendoza, the colt third in his last four outings, while main threats are Spencer on James Tate’s Autumn Splendour, a course and distance winner in June, and Sky Patrol for Lucy Wadham.

Spanish City looks a good thing in the 5.10pm handicap under David Egan for Varian while in the 5.40pm finale it could be Egan’s father John who takes the honours on Nick Vedder, a Doncaster winner last time.