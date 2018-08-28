Search

Rednall and Grint win Mixed Pairs at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:58 12 September 2018

Jake Leslie and Kathrine Rednall, winners of Mixed Pairs at Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls Picture: BRIAN GRINT

Jake Leslie and Kathrine Rednall, winners of Mixed Pairs at Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls Picture: BRIAN GRINT

Archant

The Mixed Pairs competition at the Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls reached its climax on a gusty sea front.

Katherine Rednall and Jake Leslie won the title after an emphatic 21-17 win in the final against Gywn Xuereb and Brian Grint.

In the quarter-finals Rednall and Leslie needed a five on the penultimate end against Colin and Linda Blake to squeeze home 16-15 while in the semi-finals they dominated against A and C Forder and won 17-2.

The Forder pair had won their quarter-final against Louise and Wyn Willimott 15-11. The other quarter-finals saw Sheila Crysell and Russell Hart win 13-6 against Connie Dowe and Alan Jones and Xuereb and Grint needing the final bowl to win 11-10 against father and daughter R and G Oakley. The semi-final was close until the Grint pair scored 10 shots over the final three ends to win 17-7. The competition was sponsored by the Great Yarmouth Independent News Agents.

The Mixed Triples event starts this morning at 9am.

