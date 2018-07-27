Video

Dani Nimmock honoured to receive international call-up ahead of Run Norwich 2018

Dani Nimmock is competing at Run Norwich this Sunday after receiving an England call-up for the Commonwealth Games Half Marathon in Cardiff later this year. Picture: The Big Half Archant

Dani Nimmock speaks to Mark Armstrong about how she hopes to use Run Norwich as a springboard for more success after gaining international selection

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dani Nimmock has been in the form of her life in 2018. Picture: The Big Half Dani Nimmock has been in the form of her life in 2018. Picture: The Big Half

Dani Nimmock feels like she has got some making up to do at Run Norwich this Sunday.

She was unable to compete in the event last year due to injury and the intervening 12 months have seen her star rise markedly.

The fact she came third in the only other time she has competed in the race in 2015 makes her more determined to do herself justice this time round.

Nimmock has made a massive leap in her development this year, going from a good club runner to one of England’s finest distance runners.

Dani Nimmock won the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier this year. Picture: The Big Half Dani Nimmock won the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier this year. Picture: The Big Half

She made the running world sit up and take notice earlier this year when she won the Greater Manchester Marathon in a time of 2-38:22. But that didn’t come out of the blue for those close to her. On her way to that event she set new personal bests at 10K (Telford - 33:44), 10 miles (Freethorpe – 56:42) and half marathon (The Big Half - 74:13).

She is in the middle of another training block that is building towards the Frankfurt Marathon in October and she is the overwhelming favourite to win the women’s event on Sunday.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook page here

“I came third in 2015 but I wasn’t at the level or as fit as I am now,” said the 28-year-old City of Norwich Athletic Club member. “It would be nice to do myself justice this time. I was due to do it last year but couldn’t because I was injured.

“It’s a really great event in the middle of the city and I’m hoping this year that I might finally be able to win it.

“It will just help me in the run-up to the other big events I’ve got this year. It’s good to keep in touch with my 10K work and I will be using it as a really hard training run.”

To say she is a very different athlete to the one that took on Run Norwich during its inaugural year would be a huge understatement.

Her decision to change the way she trains - reducing her speed sessions and upping her mileage - has paid huge dividends, so much so she has been included in the women’s team to compete at the Commonwealth Games Half Marathon in Cardiff in October.

“I’m so happy - it’s going to be my first proper international competition,” added Nimmock, who has been named in the women’s team alongside Tracy Barlow, Gemma Steel and Rebecca Murray. “I thought it was something that I could target for 2022 but it’s a really great opportunity.

“For the first one to be in the UK is great as well - it just means that my family and friends will be able to support me and it just motivates you to keep your training at the right level.

“I’ve had it in the back of my mind for a while and it’s three weeks before Frankfurt so that should work out quite nicely with that being my last effort run before I start to think about tapering.

“I’ve been increasing my mileage in the last few weeks and it’s all about staying healthy at this stage and injury free.”

MORE: How Dani Nimmock balances being a high flyer and an elite runner

It should also be remembered that Nimmock isn’t a full-time athlete either. Any thoughts she had about going part time in her job working for the London Marathon were put to bed when she earned a promotion as their new head of Exhibitions.

“It’s more responsibility but it’s something that I’m really excited about,” she said. “I like being challenged and I like being pushed.

“It’s good to have different things to focus on and if you are a full time athlete it might give you more time to obsess about certain things.

“When you have lots of other responsibilities you can’t allow yourself to over-think things too much.”

Nimmock has at least negotiated the time off to take part in Run Norwich and she admits she will be looking to run a fast time in preparation for Cardiff and Frankfurt later in the year.

“I know everyone says that Norfolk is flat but the Norwich route is quite challenging,” added Nimmock, “I will be looking to do it sub-35 - that would be great. If I could get towards 34 minutes then even better.

“I hope to be competing with the men. I do like to be fighting it out at the front with some of them - I know a lot of them won’t want to be ‘chicked’!”