Matthew Senter sets new course record at CC Breckland 50

King’s Lynn time trial expert Matthew Senter set a new course record in winning the CC Breckland 50 on the Wymondham –Snetterton course.

His 1:39:39 beat the 1:40:31 set by international triathlete Joe Skipper in the same event last year.

Finishing just one minute 11 seconds behind was Senter’s VeloVelocity teammate Ben Stancombe whose power meter failed halfway through the race. Riding free does not seem to have done Stancombe any harm – timing at the Wymondham turn shows he lost 56 seconds of the 1:11 deficit in the first 12 miles and only 15 seconds more in the remaining 38.

Visitor Katja Rietdorf was fastest woman in 1:56:05 ahead of Becky Murley (Wisbech Wheelers, 1:57:49).

On a fine afternoon Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC) rode to a nine-minute personal best and the top handicap award.

This section also reveals exceptional rides by Paul Dennington (VC Baracchi, 1:55:24) for fourth on handicap and Steve Cotton (Iceni Velo, 1:53:56) in fifth.

There was a Great Yarmouth club team record for Peter Aldred (2:02:43), Jonathan Lincoln (2:02:38) and Julian Claxton (2:08:38), while organiser Mark Fairhead put in a personal best 2:02:50 and his young CC Breckland clubmate Adam Cross a debut 50 of 1:52:46.

As the BMX Summer Series concluded at Norwich on Sunday the Norwich Flyers club had two Series Winners in Kieran Harding in the 17-29 Cruisers and Jason Bishop in the Veterans.

Wensum Valley Cycling’s Parsons Peddler Sportive took riders from the group’s base at the Parson Woodforde pub to Reepham, Hindolveston and Skeyton before returning to Weston Longville. After that there was another 50 miles on offer for the keenest.

Top road race in the East was the Jef Schils race south of Colchester where Andy Taylor of VC Norwich got into the break of the day and took fifth place. Dom Schils won the bunch sprint for ninth while Mark Richards (12th), Kieran Jarvis (15th) and Morris Bacon (16th) were the other top local riders.

In the Veteran’s TTA tandem 10 south of Newmarket VC Baracchi’s John Swanbury and Allister Banks recorded their best ever time of 21:30.