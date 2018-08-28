Costessey Park Seniors win annual Barnard Trophy

Costessey Park Seniors receive the Barnard Trophy from county president Graham Turner Picture: NORFOLK CGU Archant

The senior golfers of Costessey Park were celebrating after sealing county success in the final of the Barnard Trophy.

They saw off Fakenham by 11 holes at Royal Norwich, with players on both sides enjoying their day on a beautifully presented course.

The final is straight 18 holes foursomes matchplay, with all holes counting, so there was everything to play for throughout the round.

Costessey Park eventually got their noses in front, but Fakenham were creditable runners-up, with all matches being played in the very best of spirits. The day finished with County President Graham Turner presenting the trophy to Costessey Park team captain Nigel Drake.

The finals of the two other main county competitions take place at Swaffham Golf Club on Sunday, September 16. Great Yarmouth and Caister and Bawburgh will play for the Myhill Trophy and Costessey Park and King’s Lynn for the Cullington Trophy.

Royal Cromer’s annual Senior Open for the Poppyland Trophy attracted players from 27 clubs.

The winner was David Matter from Bury St Edmunds Golf Club who won with 39 points on countback from club-mate Malcolm Parkinson. The club’s Junior Open, organised by Jayne Jones, attracted over 30 players.

Division One: 1 Ethan Richmond (Marriott Sprowston Manor) 41pts, 2 Toby Edwards (Thetford) 41pts; Division Two: 1 Cameron Braes (Sheringham) 42pts, 2 Ruby Patterson (Royal Cromer) 38 pts; Division Three - Mary Keen (Royal Cromer) 42pts, Kalan Barratt (Royal Cromer) 42pts.

Kelvin Burns from Great Yarmouth and Caister won the club’s 36-hole Men’s Open for the Gold Coast Cup with 141 points. The top four was completed by James Lester (Mundesley), Jon Gorman (Wensum Valley) and Jamie Collyer (Royal Cromer).

Helen Bensley is Middleton Hall’s new Ladies’ champion. Helen completed her two rounds in 183 shots, beating Elaine Wall into second place with 184 shots. Chris Woolley and Elaine Calvert were joint third with 186 shots. The handicap winner was Chris Woolley with a net score of 146.

The day was made even more memorable by Kirsten Kerry getting a hole-in-one on the 15th second time around.