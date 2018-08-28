Search

Royal Norwich’s Chloe Gibbs turns on style to win East Region Girls title

PUBLISHED: 17:06 06 September 2018

East Region Girls' Championship winner Chloe Gibbs (third right) pictured with her fellow prize winners at Royal Norwich Picture: CAROL DELF

East Region Girls' Championship winner Chloe Gibbs (third right) pictured with her fellow prize winners at Royal Norwich Picture: CAROL DELF

Archant

Chloe Gibbs played some superb golf on her home course of Royal Norwich to claim an impressive three-shot victory in the East Region Girls’ Championship.

The talented teenager, who plays off five, followed up a 73 in the morning with a brilliant 69 in the afternoon that set a new ladies’ course record over the club’s modified lay-out.

Her closest challenger was Essex’s Holly Haslam who posted a 145 total after rounds of 75 and 70 while Abigail O’Riordan of Swaffham was third on countback and six clear of fourth place (72, 73).

Two more Norfolk players featured in the top 10, with Megan Mann fifth after rounds of 78 and 76 and Imogen Leeder sixth after following up an 83 with an excellent 72.

Chloe also won the Under-15 Trophy while 14 handicapper Polly Norman, another Norfolk player, picked up the prize for the best net aggregate with 136 (65, 71).

There is another big event next Thursday, with the County Autumn Foursomes for the Earlham Handicap Cup and Johnson Scratch Salver being staged at Wensum Valley.

A total of 18 pairs have signed up and they will all play two rounds in a half combined handicap competition. The action gets under way at 8am and 12.30pm, with the final pairs going out just after 1.30pm.

Norfolk captain Sammy Martin and a number of her players will be action ahead of the National County Finals, which get under way at Royal North Devon on Monday week.

A busy spell for women’s golf continues on Saturday, September 15 with the staging of the Young Cup final at Swaffham Golf Club.

The competition, which carries the name of county stalwart Karen Young, is a foursomes knock-out consisting of pairs of a lady and junior girl from the same club.

This year’s finalists are Poppy Beales and Truda Foster from Middleton Hall and Jeni Brown and Sue Lang from Barnham Broom.

The competition has been running since 2006 and this year a record 24 pairs entered from 12 different clubs.

Details of the 2019 competition will be available early next year on www.norfolkladiesgolf.co.uk or from the ladies’ sections at clubs.

