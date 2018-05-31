Becky Murley in a class of her own at CC Breckland 12-Hour event

Thetford rider Dave Green takes a drink at the Wymondham turn on the way to his EDCA Championship win. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

Cycle Club Breckland’s 12 Hour attracted competitors from across the UK and resulted in new national records for team and for mixed tandem riders.

Men’s winner Charles Mitchell smiled his way through 310 miles at the CC Breckland 12-Hour. Picture: Fergus Muir Men’s winner Charles Mitchell smiled his way through 310 miles at the CC Breckland 12-Hour. Picture: Fergus Muir

On a very hot day Becky Murley of Wisbech Wheelers was the women’s winner, covering 256.9 miles, just over half a mile more than Christina MacKenzie (Stirling Bike Club) who herself set a new Scottish national record with her 256.2. Murley said: “ Being a first-timer I started super cautiously, so managed to get stronger as the race went on.”

However, she was by no means the only rider to suffer badly from hot feet.

Charles Mitchell (A3crg) repeated his East District CA100 men’s win, covering 310 miles, around 13 miles clear of Mark Smith (Crawley Wheelers).

Simon Hardy (King’s Lynn CC) in action at the CC Breckland 12-Hour. Picture: Fergus Muir Simon Hardy (King’s Lynn CC) in action at the CC Breckland 12-Hour. Picture: Fergus Muir

Thetford rider Dave Green, from the promoting CC Breckland, took the East District Championship with 289.9 miles, while other notable local riders included John Swindells (Iceni Velo, 248 miles) and Simon Hardy (King’s Lynn CC, 240 miles).

The surprise of the King’s Lynn 25 was the entry from pro Harry Tanfield.

Riding for his Teesside home club of Cleveland Wheelers the Tour Series race winner and Commonwealth Games track champion duly smashed the course record for the Fincham to Mundford and back course, knocking over three minutes off to finish in 50:15, that on a day which Kenninghall rider Tom Fitzpatrick described as “draggy” with a headwind finish.

Top local men were Matthew Senter (53:52) and his VeloVelocity teammate David Procter (55:52).

New EDCA Women’s Champion Becky Murley (Wisbech Whs) at Wymondham. Picture: Fergus Muir New EDCA Women’s Champion Becky Murley (Wisbech Whs) at Wymondham. Picture: Fergus Muir

In the Videre RT evening road races on Honington aerodrome Charlie Wright (Strada Sport) outsprinted Matt Webster to take the Senior Men’s race, while the Charlie Jones of DAP CC took the race for third and fourth cats in another bunch sprint.

Jones was in action again in a very hot Redbridge CC road race in Essex where a final fourth place lifted the Lowestoft rider up to the coveted second category status.

Jones’ DAP teammate Mark Richards featured in a long two-rider breakaway, but the field eventually came back together, with Jim Burgin making a last lap solo break to win alone.