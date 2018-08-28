Honours shared at British Truck Racing Championships at Snetterton

Steve Powell #3 leading John Powell #6 and the #14 truck of John Bowler up Senna Straight in their Division 2 battle for position at Snetterton on Sunday. Picture: Graham Holbon. (c)holbonphotoghraphy.com

Honours were evenly shared out in the British Truck Racing Championship races at Snetterton in Division One with four different winners while Luke Garrett missed out on a hat-trick of Division Two wins when his front brakes caught fire.

Reigning British Truck title holder Ryan Smith taking victory in the opening Division One race at Snetterton to record his 18th victory of the season. Picture: Graham Holbon. Reigning British Truck title holder Ryan Smith taking victory in the opening Division One race at Snetterton to record his 18th victory of the season. Picture: Graham Holbon.

Current Division One leader Ryan Smith made easy work of winning the opening encounter setting a new lap record on his way to his 18th victory of the season.

With grids reversed for the remaining races Smith would find it harder to make progress and would finish race two behind first time winner Simon Reid and Jamie Anderson.

Terry Gibbon proved out of reach for the chasing Smith in race three while David Jenkins unseated Reid for the lead in race four with the latter displacing Stuart Oliver on the final lap to grab back second pace.

In the Division Two category race one leader Garrett pulled into the pits with smoke bellowing from his brakes after the water cooling system malfunctioned handing victory to Brad Smith.

Luke Garrett sliding his way around Murrays at Snetterton on his way to his second Division Two win on Sunday. Picture: Graham Holbon Luke Garrett sliding his way around Murrays at Snetterton on his way to his second Division Two win on Sunday. Picture: Graham Holbon

Steve Powell received the chequered flag first in race two but was penalised for a false start elevating Garrett to victory, which he repeated in race three while Powell powered his way to a win in the fourth encounter.

Bungay’s Jim Bennett had a decent weekend with a best finish of fifth followed by a pair of sixth places and an eighth place in Division Two.

Stephen Whitelegg had a fabulous run of three Legends victories on Saturday with the best saved for last when he out dragged Jack Parker on the run to the finish line by to complete his hat-trick.

However, on Sunday he had to wait for race three before he appeared on the podium. The opening race was easily taken by Miles Rudman with Marcus Pett winning race two and Matthew Pape profiting from the retirement of Rudman.

When Lea Wood’s Pick-Up engine blew in race one David O’Regan had an easy run to the chequered flag while in race two Scott Bourne powered his way to the head of the field and took the championship lead away from the side-lined Wood.

Former BTCC race Jeff Smith was another to suffer a blown engine, this time in the Mighty Mini series which left Connor O’Brien an easy run to the finish which he repeated in race two.

Framlingham’s Jon Watt claimed third place in the opening Britcar race with his BMW M3 but had no answer to the flying Ferraris while Mike McCollum/Sean Cooper won the longer second race.