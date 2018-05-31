Barnard Charity Day at Bawburgh raises £5,400 for good causes

Pictured at the Charity Day at Bawburgh Golf Club are, from left to right, Robert Barnard (Bawburgh), Sarah Bunn (Break), Kerry Kemp (Keeping Abreast) and Jamie Goose (Bawburgh) Picture: CLUB Archant

The annual Barnard Charity Day at Bawburgh Golf Club raised £5,400 for two charities.

The proceeds were split between Keeping Abreast and the Break children’s charity.

The competition attracted 24 teams and the winners were the Pink Ladies, Jo Barnard, Mary Tuddenham, Philly Bond and Fran Johnson.

“It is our biggest charity event of the year and has yet again been very well supported with a great number of team entries,” said the club’s operations manager Jamie Goose. “We would like to thank everyone who was involved on the day from the volunteers, teams that entered and the numerous sponsorship donations. Special thanks must go to Lovewell Blake for their continued support as main sponsor. We are overwhelmed with the amount raised this year for two fantastic and very worthwhile charities.”

The Charity Day has been running at the course for 30 years and has raised more than £200,000 overall.

Meanwhile a teenager with dreams of being a professional golfer has lifted Mundesley Golf Club’s top men’s trophy.

James Lester, 18, won the club’s scratch championship, finishing six shots clear of his nearest challenger after rounds of 69 and 77.

The success comes just as the youngster from Bacton man prepares to start a three-year Birmingham University course in applied golf management next month.

“It is a dream come true, because they only accept about 20 people a year,” he said.

“We learn coaching, sports science, training and management – all sorts of things useful for a club pro – but I would love to be a playing pro,” said the former North Walsham High School and Paston College student.

He started playing aged 10 – when his mum went to buy some cricket gear but the shop had run out so she bought golf clubs instead - and now has a handicap of five,

Ryston Park’s ladies invited guests to join them last week for a 4BBB competition. The winning pair with an amazing 48 points were Christine Whyatt and Susan Filby with Anne Emmerson and Rosie Sutterby second on countback on 45 points from Trish McManus and Jackie Reeks.