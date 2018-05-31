Search

Norfolk gymnast helps GB to team bronze in Glasgow

PUBLISHED: 13:24 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:24 08 August 2018

Annie Young helped GB to team bronze in Glasgow. Picture: Bill Young

Norfolk gymnast Annie Young helped Great Britain to a team bronze medal in the junior European team final in Glasgow.

The Norfolk Academy of Gymnastics member, 13, who is in her first year as a junior gymnast was part of the GB team that took third place with a score of 158.931, behind Italy (161.063) in gold and Russia (160.363) in silver.

Performing to a packed home crowd at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, the young team, consisting of Amelie Morgan (Academy/Portishead), Halle Hilton (South Essex), Ondine Achampong (Sapphire/Hemel Hempstead), Phoebe Jakubczyk (Academy/Portishead) and Young, nailed all 16 of their team routines without any major errors to claim the bronze.

The girls started strongly on the floor and kept up the momentum on the vault. After four clean bar routines, it left beam as the final apparatus. Each gymnast rose to the challenge and finished the competition just as strongly as they had started.

