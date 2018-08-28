Former European Tour pro’ Collison records first win as a senior

Bungay & Waveney Valley's Andrew Collison receives his cheque at Richmond Golf Club from Masters Pro Golf Tour organiser Mike Best Picture: TOUR Archant

Bungay & Waveney Valley professional Andrew Collison has enjoyed first time success on the Masters Pro Golf Tour.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tour, for professionals over the age of 48, held its latest event at Richmond Golf Club in Surrey.

A tight course with excellent greens saw Collison tied second after a first round 68, trailing leader Matt Briggs by three.

A superb start to the second round and some excellent putting produced an outward half of 30, which saw the former European Tour professional move into contention, and Collison held his nerve to finish with a 67 to win by two.

“This is my first event as a senior,” he said. “I wanted to test myself amongst the best players of my age and to win was far more than I expected. The tournament was great and I look forward to more events in the future.

“It’s exciting to do both facets of my job, both playing and teaching at a club which is really moving forward.”

Following a season-long series of qualifying and fund-raising competitions across 20 clubs, the SSAFA Norfolk Seniors Tournament reaches its climax with the Finals Day play-offs at Bawburgh on Monday, September 24.

This is the 14th season of county-wide competitions to assist the work of SSAFA, whose mission is to relieve need, suffering and distress among the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

To date, over £40,000 has been donated, with the 2018 funds looking set to exceed £6,000.

This season has also seen a rise in female competitors, with six ladies among the 48 finalists. Defending champion, Mike Taylor of Royal Norwich, was unavailable this year, so a new name will adorn the individual trophy.

Norfolk Seniors travelled to Rutland County to play Leicestershire in a friendly. The morning greensomes saw Leicestershire romp into a 5-1 lead, winning four of the six matches. The other two saw Norfolk’s Michael Horley and Peter Howard and Mark Allen and Dave Hudson record halves.

The afternoon better ball games saw Norfolk obtain their only win of the day with Simon Tilbrook and Bernie Vaughan winning 3&2. Horley and Howard halved again but Leicestershire won the other four matches to win 9½-2½ overall.