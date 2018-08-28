Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Alfie Hewett wins doubles title at US Open

PUBLISHED: 09:40 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:40 09 September 2018

Alfie Hewett has defended his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Alfie Hewett has defended his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Archant

Alfie Hewett successfully defended his wheelchair men’s doubles title with Gordon Reid and has the chance to win the singles title as well.

The 20-year-old, from Cantley, beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 in the singles semi-finals but he and Reid were forced to wait after their doubles final was held up because of rain.

The match was then moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium under the roof but, because it began a couple of hours after the end of the women’s final, all the spectators had left and it was played virtually behind closed doors.

MORE: Wheelchair tennis ace from Norfolk stranded in airport ahead of US Open

Hewett and Reid, who have also won the last three titles at Wimbledon, recovered from a set down to defeat French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 5-7 6-3 11-9.

The British duo were unable to take six match points after leading 9-3 in the deciding match tie-break but clinched it on the 11th chance.

Hewett will face Japan’s world number one Shingo Kunieda in the singles final on Sunday.

Britain’s Andy Lapthorne, meanwhile, was victorious in the quad doubles final, teaming up with American David Wagner to beat Dylan Alcott and Bryan Barten 3-6 6-0 10-4.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Gallery: Norwich City FC fans flood Carrow Road stadium for open training session and signing

The open training session was held by Norwich City FC this weekend. Picture: Norwich City FC

‘He wasn’t treating me like a kid’ – Maddison so grateful to City fans and Farke for their faith

There was an injury scrae for James Maddison and City head coach Daniel Farke on the final day of last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: David Freezer: Midfield jigsaw puzzle must be solved for City to prosper

Fit-again Scotland international Kenny McLean could prove a major asset for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy Davitt: Good, bad, indifferent. What next for Norwich City’s new intake?

Teemu Pukki has offered a goalscoring threat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘I definitely class myself as Norwich born and bred’ - Angus Gunn reflects on Carrow Road return

Angus Gunn was back at Carrow Road with the England Under-21s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy