Which home would you buy for £750,000?

A sixth floor apartment with a balcony is for sale for £750,000 at Westlegate Tower in Norwich. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

An apartment occupying an entire floor in Norwich’s Westlegate Tower has just gone on sale for £750,000.

Apartment six occupies the whole floor with lift access taking you directly to the property. Inside you get panoramic 360 degrees views of the city and its landmarks including the castle.

A Georgian farmhouse is for sale on the Broads for £750,000. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk A Georgian farmhouse is for sale on the Broads for £750,000. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

A thatched house with paddock land in Caistor St Edmund is for sale for offers over £750,000. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk A thatched house with paddock land in Caistor St Edmund is for sale for offers over £750,000. Pic: www.homes24.co.uk

The accommodation is of high specification throughout with the entire apartment benefiting from under floor heating via the oak engineered timber flooring. It offers an open plan kitchen with a balcony, three bedrooms, a dressing room, en suite and a family bathroom, utility room and underground parking for one vehicle.

For the same price, also for sale for £750,000 is a handsome Georgian family home in an attractive location adjoining Stalham Staithe.

Believed to date from the early 19th century, the original brick and flint cottage was extended with the Georgian wing to create an elegant, well-proportioned home with the advantage of a particularly spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room. Period features have been retained including original fireplaces, sash windows with shutters and decorative cornicing. There is a superb kitchen/dining room, three bathrooms (two en-suite), five bedrooms and outside, delightful mature gardens, off road parking and turning for numerous vehicles and a covered car port.

Or, Tas House, Caistor St Edmund is a 1920s brick detached, thatched property with original features throughout including working fireplaces and exposed beams. It is for sale for offers over £750,000.

The kitchen was fitted four years ago and comprises oak fitted units and granite work surfaces. There are five bedrooms, one bathroom and two en suites. Outside, are formal gardens and paddock land. The gardens border the River Tas and offer fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. and there is parking for a number of vehicles, as well as a large garage with space for four cars.

