When everything in the garden is not lovely...

PUBLISHED: 12:02 26 July 2018

The recent soaring temperatures divide opinion. Some like it hot – others long for shade and a cool breeze. Wherever you stand, there’s one thing we can agree on: our gardens – and in particular our lawns – are bearing the brunt. But, don’t panic, says Mike Rix, from Savills.

Mike Rix, Savills. Pic: RMG Photography www.rmg-photography.co.ukMike Rix, Savills. Pic: RMG Photography www.rmg-photography.co.uk

As estate agents, we constantly stress about the need to present property at its best, and early summer is usually the time when everything in the garden is lovely.

If your house is on the market now and you’ve worked hard to get it all looking gorgeous for viewings then watching the grass turn from lush green to scorched brown must be disheartening. But don’t panic.

In my experience, everyone’s in the same boat and people understand.

So don’t feel you need to go overboard with the watering, just make sure you give any prized specimens some TLC and keep the garden as tidy and inviting as possible. If you don’t have professional help, it’s amazing how quickly things can regenerate.

We are now heading towards holiday season when the market traditionally quietens, although the light, long evenings are still good for viewings.

If you are thinking of selling this year, then it’s well worth considering an autumn launch.

There’s still plenty of time to get things organised and September and October can be very good months for sales as people return from the summer break reinvigorated and ready to move.

To make the most of the autumn market, my advice is to take a good,  long look at your house now and identify  areas that need to be tweaked. Preparation and a favourable first impression are essential and while there’s no need to redecorate throughout, you do need to show that the property has been well maintained.

Decluttering is good but don’t get too carried away – you’re selling a home to be lived in, after all. It’s also a good idea to dig out any guarantees and paperwork and put them all in one place so you’re not caught out by any questions from a prospective buyer that could delay or compromise the sale.

Finally you might want to do a little research especially if you haven’t moved for some time.

Check out agents’ websites, look at what they are saying about the market and read the property press.

The market is still price sensitive so realistic guide prices are important.

Mike Rix can be contacted at Savills Norwich, on 01603 229 229, sponsors of this column.

