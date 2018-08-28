Seminar aims to help out over 50s thinking of downsizing

Keys to a new house. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The thought of moving home after many decades can be traumatic, but a half day seminar this month aims to explore the pros and cons of downsizing.

The Upside and Downside of Downsizing is being held at the Town Green Centre in Wymondham on September 20, from 10am-1pm.

Hosted by financial advisers Face to Face Finance, it is aimed at homeowners aged 50 and above. Co-ordinated by Wymondham-based community playwright Tony Vale, it also includes a unique drama presentation.

Experts from a range of related fields will give brief presentations and will form a panel for a Q and A session.

Mr Vale said: “Through a combination of presentations, discussion and a unique drama presentation, the seminar aims to explore the wide range of aspects to be taken into account when considering downsizing.”

To book tickets call 01603625100 or e-mail info@ftof-finance.co.uk