Country estate in more than 1000 acres near Norwich on sale for £9.75 million

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland Estate with a five bedroom residence, Ebony Hall, which has an indoor swimming pool, situated in a fantastic parkland setting by the River Wensum is for sale for a guide price of £9.75 million.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

A country estate close to Norwich with a hall in a parkland setting close to the River Wensum and more than 1000 acres is for sale for a guide price of £9.75 million.

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland Estate with Ebony Hall boasting five bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool as well as a two bedroom apartment, all with extensive river frontage, is for sale together with three further estate houses and just over 1000 acres.

This includes 588 acres of arable land, 122 acres of pasture and grazing and 178 acres of mature woodland.

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The sale comes shortly after Sutton Hall in Suffolk, a spectacular country estate with more than 2100 acres, also went on the market, for sale for £31.5 million.

Christopher Miles, head of Savills’ farm and estate sales in the East, said: “This is a spectacular estate. The current owner and her late husband have created a fantastic home in a private setting with incredible views over the Wensum Valley. It’s extraordinary to find somewhere like this so close to Norwich. The house has been built to a high specification which fits today’s lifestyle.

“The estate is currently contract farmed and so would suit a lifestyle buyer interested in carrying on this or a similar arrangement. Equally, it is likely to appeal to farmers keen to expand. The farm itself is irrigated, versatile and well managed, growing high value crops.”

The Ringland Estate includes Ebony Hall at its centre, a relatively new property, being built in 2004-2005 and accessed by a private drive. Accommodation is around a striking, vaulted circular hall and boasts a beautiful kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, drawing room, snug and study.

There is an elevated terrace which is south facing and overlooks the gardens, with a master bedroom suite on the first floor, together with four further bedrooms, all en suite. On the lower ground floor is an indoor swimming pool and bar.

For more information contact Savills on 01603 229229.