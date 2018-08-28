Video

See inside a well preserved Georgian rectory near Norwich for sale for £1million

The Old Rectory, Framingham Pigot, for sale. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Sitting in four acres, 10 minutes drive from Norwich is this quintessential Georgian home that offers everything you’d want from this kind of period country residence. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit the Old Rectory, Framingham Pigot, for sale for £1 million.

It might seem convenient for this feature but I can honestly say my favourite house is a Georgian rectory and I would absolutely love to live in one, one day. We are lucky in this county to have many, although every one I have visited over the years has been different, and they come on the market in varying conditions.

This one in Framingham Pigot, on the southern doorstep of the city but far enough out to feel like the countryside, is just a fine example of everything we love about the Georgian era of house building. It is very quiet and calm somehow when you walk around and what is evident is this house has been very well looked after and loved over the years. However, what is a real advantage, is that it comes up for sale having been kept in pristine condition but not altered nor modernised too much. I also think it’s in an ideal location because it gives you the country lifestyle yet actually is less than five miles into the city, so perfect if you work in Norwich. The owner bought it from the Church in 1981 and over nearly 40 years has created a marvellous home with much attention paid to the garden where trees, plants and flowers now grow where once there was just overgrown grass. If gardening is a hobby, as it is with this owner, then what a delight you have because this house is in its original plot of around four acres of lawns and an area of woodland leading down to the edge of the plot which has a paddock and meadow too, so could be adapted for a pony.

However, what a joy the house is too because it has been kept beautifully simple, with its original features (and some put back too) speaking for themselves. It’s textbook Georgian country house in its lay-out with the main receptions, a sitting room, drawing room and dining room, leading off a large hallway with a fabulous staircase with a winding oak bannister. The original servant’s quarters at the rear behind what would have been the ‘green baize door’ are almost stil completely intact.

Features include everything you’d hope for in the form of tall sash windows and fireplaces but also check out what have been originally double door locks; you can see the mechanisms remaining and this would have meant the door to the drawing room could have been locked on the inside, possibly for meetings by the clergyman.

Some of the intricate features were removed, or even stolen, when the rectory stood empty before being auctioned off all those years ago but the owner has reinstated the ‘dollies’ over the locks (the curved shape brass overlays) and this detail really adds to the ambience. Going behind the ‘baize door’ - takes you to the servant’s quarters and all the inner workings of what would have been a prestigious count ry household.

You’ve got a large kitchen with an Aga that the owner has put in and ancillary rooms including a larder, utility/boot room with the original brick floor and the steep, back stairs, again for the servants. Upstairs are five good sized bedrooms and a sixth smaller one, ideal as a study, dressing room or a nursery together with a family bathroom.

This house is in lovely condition and a new owner will update it, however much of its charm comes from the fact that it hasn’t been too modernised or given a contemporary interiors make-over, instead it gives you all the benefits of living in this kind of house - proportions, light and the feeling it was built to last. And last it has.

The Old Rectory, Framingham Pigot is for sale for £1 million with Jackson-Stops on 01603 612333.