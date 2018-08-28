Video

You’ll never believe how the inside of this converted chapel in Holt looks, for sale for £695,000

The Old Chapel, Holt. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

From the outside, it is a very beautiful 19th century former chapel in the heart of a North Norfolk market town. However, step inside this interiors dream and it oozes style and feels like a very trendy flat in Chelsea. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Old Chapel in Holt, for sale for a guide price of £695,000.

You really get the best of two completely different worlds with this home.

For a start it is a really pretty, Grade II listed Wesleyan chapel which, as its date stone indicates, was built in 1838 and restored in 1839. It’s a superb building, in Gault brick with five remarkable arched stained glass windows on the front and an impressive front door in the centre between two Corinthian columns, now painted a contemporary green.

What is really impressive is the original hallway, staircase and landing including a fantastic ironwork staircase with a mahogany bannister, stained glass windows and an original tiled floor. Yet, enter the property and it’s ultra modern, in complete contrast with the exterior. The building is massive - boasting more than 2,300 sqft of living space with astronomically high ceilings.

Entering into the main living space you are greeted by an expansive open plan main living area with ‘double height’ ceilings and sash windows that flood this space with plenty of light. This area combines a lounge space, dining area and an open plan kitchen. The look is very chic and with bold, black and white interiors - faux fur and animal print high backed chairs, mixed with some eclectic modern art depicting Marilyn Monroe and David Bowie.

High bar stools in black and chrome set off the kitchen while black leather sofas complete the look at the other end of the room. Two double bedroom suites, both with luxurious shower rooms, are also on this floor while on the second floor you will find another beautiful ‘mezzanine’ style lounge with views over the lower floor providing a more intimate and informal living space.

But the big ticket item is the master bedroom suite which includes a fully fitted dressing room with a fabulous stained glass window and an en suite like a luxurious hotel with a contemporary tub in the centre.

Outside, is a private courtyard garden that features a wooden garden room fitted with power, lighting and running water and there is parking for up to three cars. Super sleek.

The Old Chapel, Holt, is for sale at a guide price of £695,000 with Sowerbys on 01263 710777.