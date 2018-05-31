One of Norfolk’s oldest pubs transformed into stunning home

The Star, Oak Street, Fakenham, how it looked before the incredible transformation. Pic: Archant.

Can you tell which former pub this was...a clue is it is one of the oldest in Norfolk and has been fully renovated into a stunning home for sale for a guide price of £725,000.

Pic: www.abbotts.co.uk Pic: www.abbotts.co.uk

One of the oldest pubs in Fakenham has been transformed into a fabulous seven bedroom home for sale.

The Star, Oak Street, first began its life as a dwelling house in 1689, the first record of it, although it is believed to have been built much earlier, possibly as long ago as 1600, during the reign of Elizabeth I.

The former Star pub, now a stunning home for sale. Pic: www.abbotts.co.uk The former Star pub, now a stunning home for sale. Pic: www.abbotts.co.uk

After it closed in 2013, the listed building has been completely renovated and has now come on the market for sale for a guide price of £725,000.

It had many uses from a surgeon’s shop to wash-house and brew house and has been renovated before...as long ago as in 1800 when it was converted into cottages and it was also a pilgrims’ house before it became a licensed premises.

More recently in its history, The Star was closed for several weeks after a third attempt to make a success of the pub in three years fell through.

Now, after extensive work, the Star has been given a new lease of life as a stunning period home with some lovely features, such as original fireplaces and exposed brickwork.

The house offers five-seven bedrooms and four-six receptions. There are wrought iron gates to the front leading to a parking/turning area and elevated gardens to the rear. You have some luxury touches as well with contemporary showers and a rolled top bath with accommodation over three floors.

For more information contact Abbotts in Fakenham on 01328 320035.