What’s top of the tubs? Some of the best bathrooms in homes for sale to get you in a lather!

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

What’s top on your list of must-haves when you move? Probably a fantastic kitchen or bathroom - or both! These are the rooms which many people change. However, if you are looking for a bathroom which really gets you in a lather, how about these in homes for sale which might just tantalise you into making that move.

Warren Road, High Kelling.

Warren Road, High Kelling.

The Old Rectory, Spixworth.

The Old Rectory, Spixworth.

Wells Road, Stiffkey.

Wells Road, Stiffkey.

Wells Road, Stiffkey; for sale for £1.295million with Sowerbys on 01328 711711.

The Old Townsend Arms is a fine 18th century, former coaching inn which has been extensively renovated and offers a superb home with a lavish ground floor bedroom suite that features a superb bath/shower room. There are a total of four bedrooms in this superb property.

The Bath House, Cromer.

The Bath House, Cromer.

Market Weston Road, Thelnetham.

Market Weston Road, Thelnetham.

The Bath House, Cromer; for sale for £1.2 million with Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

Butt Lane, Burgh Castle.

If you are looking for imaginative bathrooms with contemporary tubs with sea views, The Bath House in Cromer boasts the most incredible interiors including some impressive bathrooms.

This landmark building situated on the sea front has been renovated throughout by an interior designer.

Butt Lane, Burgh Castle.

Church Street, Fressingfield.

The Old Rectory, Spixworth; for sale for £725,000 with Strutt & Parker on 01603 617431.

A superb Georgian rectory with wonderful proportions and symmetry on the edge of Norwich, this house offers fine period detail but has been refurbished and new bathrooms installed.

So you have a fantastic mixture of contemporary en suites with period detail too.

Church Street, Fressingfield.

Warren Road, High Kelling, for sale for a guide of £650,000-£700,000 with William H Brown on 01263 713343.

This stunning barn conversion situated just outside Holt comes with an impressive first floor vaulted sitting room, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room and hey, three en suite bedrooms - take a look at the bath tub by the exposed brick wall.

Market Weston Road, Thelnetham; for sale for a guide price of £500,000 with Durrants on 01379 642233.

A truly spectacular property – cleverly designed with its living room on the first floor with picture windows overlooking the garden and open fields beyond, providing superb views! The tucked away position makes this a private property and it offers a great contemporary oval shaped tub in the bathroom.

Church Street, Fressingfield; for sale for a guide price of £495,000 with Durrants on 01379 642233.

Believed partly to date from the mid-15th century, this cottage has been renovated and now offers contemporay bathrooms with one having a rolled top bath with ball and claw feet but the other more modern with a black and white tiled floor.

Butt Lane, Burgh Castle; for sale for offers over £495,000 with Howards on 01493 856561. This superbly presented residence, which comes with an integrated ground floor annexe area, offers three/four bedrooms, an en-suite shower room plus a family bathroom, ground floor cloakroom, office or ground floor bedroom, an open plan lounge and dining room.