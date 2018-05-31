Seven sales in seven days...houses are still selling over the summer

There’s usually a bit of a lull in the housing market with the start of the summer holidays, but we secured seven sales in seven days, says Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop in Acle.

As the weather continues to get warmer and we move closer to holiday time, generally there is a bit of a lull in the property market, with families preferring to spend their time on the beach building sand castles, rather than viewing property, having their children trailing around beside them, being bored.

However, the last week was one of the best weeks for sales for the Property Shop in many months. Seven sales in seven days and this week seems to be taking the same shape.

This buoyancy in the property market is not national; it seems we are a small niche market here tucked in the east.

Prices may also be falling around some parts of the country, but there is no sense of that happening here. We have managed to achieve full asking price on several occasions in the last week, which again has become something unknown for quite some time.

Currently, there are not sufficient properties for sale to fulfil the needs of purchasers, so we are finding new properties coming onto the market are attracting immediate, positive attention, with viewings and offers following very quickly. I listed a property in Stokesby last Friday at 11am and it was sold subject to contract by 4pm that same day.

Therefore, if you are considering marketing your property, but have been put off by some of the national media hype regarding prices plummeting and purchasers being put off buying, don’t hesitate to continue with your planned move. As there is not so much competition for vendors, the timing is actually very good.

As far as purchasing your new property, whether you are a first time buyer, moving up the chain, relocating or downsizing, with interest rates at an all time low, again it is good timing to arrange a very low interest mortgage. This is an opportunity for homeowners to secure exceptional deals, reducing risk. Upsizing is also more attractive, especially if prices are expected to nudge upwards at faster rates than mortgage interest.

The Mediterranean weather is certainly helping; properties always look better in the sun and the photographs more attractive with a beautiful blue sky.

