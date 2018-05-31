‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall.

Plans for 148 homes and a school which residents have called “immoral” have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Directors Julian Wells, left, and Ian Fox, of F W Properties.

Developers FW Properties submitted the plans for the homes in Brooke, on the outskirts of Norwich, and includes a school which will replace the current Brooke Primary School.

The development is located to the east of Norwich Road on an approximately 10 hectare site behind the village hall and will be one of the biggest that FW Properties has taken on. It recently completed 12 new homes on the same road which were given planning permission in April 2014.

In June, FW Properties held a planning consultation in Brooke Village Hall where they met with residents who were able to see plans for the first time. The plans shown at the consultation were for 177 homes but after talking to residents FW Properties reduced the number to 148.

Julian Wells, director of FW Properties, said: “As a result of the reduction in the house numbers, we have been able to reduce the overall density of the scheme to only 19 dwellings per hectare and have increased the quantity of landscaping.

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall.

“We have introduced more pedestrian links to the rest of the village including a new footpath to the village hall. We are also proposing a new zebra crossing over Norwich Road.”

The new primary school would have 210 places, parking and a mixture of field and concrete playgrounds.

The 148 homes will be a mixture of one to five bed properties with 70 being three bed houses and 31 being four beds. Access to the new development will be via a roundabout that would be built on Norwich Road with another emergency vehicle entrance.

There has been controversy surrounding the plans as residents fear that the homes will not be affordable and will be built without the correct infrastructure.

The plans for 170 homes and a new school in Brooke.

One objector said: “The linking of the school to the development borders on the immoral.”

Another said: “Brooke is a small village, people spent extra money on their houses for that reason.”

Some are for the development with one commenting: “A wonderful new development with a much needed primary school that will make Brooke much more affordable for people.”

Another added: “This development will fully enhance the village providing housing, employment and other community benefits.”