Nearly 20,000 homeowners in Norfolk use grants to slash heating bills

Thousands of Norfolk homeowners have had improvements to their homes since the start of scheme to reduce the amount of energy required to heat properties.

Nearly 20,000 Norfolk homeowners have used government schemes to save money on their heating bills.

Energy companies and property owners shared the costs of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) measures, which include replacing and installing insulation and more efficient boilers.

In Norfolk, 19,475 homes have had improvements implemented since the start of 2013 under the schemes - accounting for 50 in every 1,000 homes.

As part of a push to increase take-up of the scheme, the Government announced plans to deliver improvements to one million homes across Britain between May 2015 and April 2020.

The aim is to reduce the amount of energy required to heat properties, by helping them to retain heat more effectively and through using more efficient heating systems.

In total, 24,237 ECO upgrades have been installed in Norfolk’s homes since the start of 2013. More than one change can be made to a property under the scheme.

There are three separate schemes under which the measures can be installed.

In Norfolk, 11,730 were installed under CERO, under which energy companies provide grants to replace the insulation in old buildings.

Another 6,654 houses were upgraded under HHCRO, a means-tested scheme to help those who struggle to pay their heating bills, to provide them with new boilers or insulation.

The remaining 5,853, measures were installed through CSCO, where energy companies upgrade insulation in areas of low income or exposed rural locations.

Across the UK, since the ECO scheme was first launched in 2013, more than a million low income and vulnerable households have been upgraded.

The most common upgrades are for cavity wall insulation (35%), loft insulation (24%) and boiler upgrades (22%).

• In total 2,389 homes in Norwich have had improvements since the start of 2013. Under the three schemes 1,334 were installed under CERO, another 919 houses were upgraded under CSCO, and 616 had measures installed through HHCRO.

• In Great Yarmouth, 2,626 homes have had improvements, 1,322 under HHCRO, 1,032 houses were upgraded under CERO, and 912 measures were installed through CSCO.

• In South Norfolk, 2,416 homes have had improvements, 2,109 under CERO, 679 houses were upgraded under HHCRO, and 184 were installed through CSCO.

• In North Norfolk, 2,263 homes have had improvements, 1,073 were installed under CSCO, 1,020 houses were upgraded under CERO, while 749 measures were installed through HHCRO.

• In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 4,077 homes have had improvements, 1,959 under CSCO, 1,688 houses were upgraded under CERO, and 1,493 measures were installed through HHCRO.