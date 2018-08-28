TV’s Linda Barker to design new luxury lodges just given the go-ahead on Mundesley clifftop

Mundesley Holiday Village Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

TV celebrity Linda Barker is to design eight new lodges just given planning permission in a coastal erosion zone.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pic: PA Wire/Press Association Images Pic: PA Wire/Press Association Images

TV’s Linda Barker will be involved in designing the interiors of eight new luxury clifftop lodges just given planning permission to go ahead at Mundesley Holiday Village.

As the new lodges will be in a coastal erosion zone, the properties will be movable - part of the condition of getting planning permission.

Timothy Hay, the owner of the park, said he was delighted with the planning decision and said renowned interior designer Linda Barker from BBC’s Changing Rooms and a former contestant on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, will be designing some of the lodges.

Mundesley Holiday Vilage, Paston Road, Mundesley Picture: Archant. Mundesley Holiday Vilage, Paston Road, Mundesley Picture: Archant.

Mr Hay said: “I am delighted with the progress we are making here at Mundesley Holiday Village, both in terms of the refurbishment of the accommodation from tired old chalets into superb new designer lodges, but also with the rental market. We were fully booked throughout the summer, and Hoseasons have done a fantastic job for us in renting the lodges and bungalows out.

“The new lodges with hot tubs have been extremely popular.”

He added: “Mundesley has one of the best beaches in the UK, and is going from strength to strength. The new spa and gym opens this month, which I am looking forward. Having someone of Linda Barker’s calibre involved in the design of the lodges will see new concepts and bring in a wider audience to view our product.

“Make no mistake, these lodges are five star accommodation.”

Barry Smith Barry Smith

Earlier bids from Mundesley Holiday Village to add the lodges towards the cliff’s edge of the Paston Road site were deferred amid fears their position would become vulnerable in coming decades.

However, after the original plans were scrapped and revised, the scheme received approval of North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee last week.

Part of the revised plans saw the permanent fixed lodges replaced with mobile ones, meaning in the event of coastal erosion, the properties could be easily transported out of harm’s way.

This, along with the fact members judged the coastal defences to currently be in good condition, was enough for the plans to receive near unanimous support from the committee - with one abstention.

Barry Smith, district councillor for Mundesley, said he was pleased that the project could now proceed.

Mr Smith: “It has taken almost three years to get this far with the project and I am pleased we can now feel it is safe enough to go along with.

“I am happy to go ahead now we are at a point where the chalets can be moved and there is a safety gap.”

The original plans saw permanently fixed chalets placed within indicative 2055 to 2105 coastal erosion area, meaning it is forecast that within this period the cliffs may have eroded away.

The application was deferred in December due to these very fears, later to be revised to allow the chalets to be moved.

Nigel Lloyd, Liberal Democrat councillor, added: “I think this is a great example of our officers working in co-operation with applicants where concerns have been stated and finding a solution.”

Angie Fitch-Tillett, who chaired the meeting, said: “I think this is the first time we have had moveable homes in coastal erosion zones and I think this is a really good way forward.”

The committee’s approval of the scheme came with the condition that the lodges are removed as soon as they come within 25m of the cliff edge, with monitoring to begin when the cliff line reaches 35m away.

The Mundesley Holiday Village is open 12 months a year, offering full 24 hour security, and an on-site warden. There are homes to buy or rent with a 10 year buy back guarantee. So, if you wish to sell your holiday home within 10 years from purchase date the park will guarantee your purchase price (terms and conditions apply). There is no stamp duty on lodges and bungalows and a low annual site fee.

Fore more information, you can contact Mundesley Holiday Village on 01263 726835 www.mundesleyholidayvillage.co.uk