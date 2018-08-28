See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

It’s one of the most historic landmarks in Norfolk, let alone the city, and this house for sale is believed to be one of the last homes that exists there. Property editor Caroline Culot had the great privilege of visiting Elm Hill, where this marvellous house of history is for sale for a guide price of £900,000.

As a property editor, it really doesn’t come better than this. To discover there is a house on Elm Hill, among the antique shops and other prestigious little businesses thriving on the city’s historic cobbled street was fascinating enough as I didn’t know that any were lived in - but to get to look around inside was just a very thrilling experience. Not surprisingly, this property is Grade II star listed, the highest listing possible because of its age, dating to the 16th century, and its unique historic setting on a street named after elm trees which stood there as early as the reign of King Henry VIII yet succumbed to Dutch elm disease in the 1970s.

This house has not been on the market for a quarter of a century but has been beautifully and faithfully restored with great respect to its history and period features.

Like many people, I’ve walked or hobbled over the cobbles and you don’t realise just how large the properties which front the road are. But, step inside and this house is just cavernous and at the rear has the best kept secret of all, a very private courtyard garden with established trees and close to the river.

This is just an oasis of calm and I really wasn’t expecting it would have anything so ample and green hidden away behind its walls and doors.

The house itself is just a fantastic example of 16th century architecture with its overhanging eaves and is just a treasure trove of interest inside.

You enter off the street into a narrow hall which opens up at the rear but off right, at the front is the formal drawing room with an impressive fireplace and detailed plasterwork cornicing. This house has been modified over the centuries and so you end up with a real mixture of architectural styles which all blend together and create the most incredible period house.

Most striking are many hand painted stained glass panels, some with images which pertain to local scenes, and which the owner had added. Rooms lead off one another as you work your way around this house arranged on many different levels.

The hall leads into a large kitchen at the rear and through this is an addition of a garden room with doors into the courtyard. Upstairs mirrors the ground floor with a beautiful first floor salon/sitting room and goes across the entire length of the house so is enormous with tall sash windows and fitted bookcases.

There are four bedrooms with one accessed up a little flight of stairs and an ample bathroom. A master bedroom with an en suite is also accessed via a split level landing, all adding to the charm with different ceiling heights. With an undercroft cellar too, you have four floors in this house giving you 3400 sqft of accommodation which you’d never imagine was possible looking at the street facade.

There is no allocated parking but there are car parks nearby or you could take advantage of the local car club - which has vehicles literally just around the corner, which you can rent if you decide to get rid of your vehicle when buying this utterly incredible Elm Hill home of history.

You can contact Jackson-Stops on 01603 612333.