Forget carpets and curtains: this developer is offering fine dining as an incentive to buy a new home

Watermill Meadow, a Hopkins Homes development at Stoke Holy Cross. Pic: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

New homes often come with incentives to buyers such as carpets, curtains and appliances - but one developer has now linked up with a top Norfolk restaurant to literally whet the appetite when buying a new house.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hopkins Homes has teamed up with The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, to promote the building of new homes in the village at Watermill Meadow. For all reservations on properties there before September 30, buyers will receive a £200 voucher for a meal at The Wildebeest.

The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Wildebeest restaurant, Stoke Holy Cross. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greg Adjemian and Daniel Smith. Picture: Whoop Digital. Greg Adjemian and Daniel Smith. Picture: Whoop Digital.

Marc Langdon, partner at sales agents, Bidwells, said: “We are very excited to welcome visitors to Watermill Meadow as the previous phase at nearby Watermill Gardens proved extremely popular. The development is well planned with spacious plots, plenty of green space and a good mix of house styles and sizes.

Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

“Stoke Holy Cross is a superb location for those who are looking for idyllic country life whilst benefiting from the conveniences that come with being close to a thriving city. With a primary school rated ‘outstanding’ by OFSTED and the fine dining experience offered at The Wildebeest restaurant, there is plenty on offer to those looking for somewhere new to call home.

He continued: “We believe The Wildebeest is a very good fit with Hopkins Homes - when you buy a home, you are very much buying into the surrounding community and its infrastructure and what better place to have literally within walking distance than one of Norfolk’s finest restaurants?”

Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic; www.hopkinshomes.co.uk Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic; www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk Watermill Meadow, Stoke Holy Cross, a new development by Hopkins Homes. Pic: www.hopkinshomes.co.uk

Award winning chef patron, and part-owner of The Wildebeest, Daniel Smith is renowned for using imagination and creativity together with fresh ingredients, guaranteeing menus which feature top quality meat, sustainably sourced fish and hand-picked seasonal produce. Previously head chef at Morston Hall, Mr Smith’s team’s collective efforts received a Michelin star.

His business partner Greg Adjemain said: “Taking inspiration from the local surroundings comes naturally to The Wildebeest and Hopkins Homes; we both pride ourselves on creating quality experiences, using local produce and materials.”

It comes as the Chef of the Year title, in last night’s EDP Norfolk Magazine’s Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, 2018, was Charlie Wilson, from The Wildebeest.

The restaurant is in walking distance from Watermill Meadow where a new show home is available to view; a spacious five-bedroom house known as The Wagtail. Ideal for families, this home boasts an open plan dining area, large living room, separate study and a utility.

Lee Barnard, sales and marketing director at Hopkins Homes, said: “The most intricate care and attention to detail has been poured into the creation of the properties at Watermill Meadow. Our substantial new show home allows visitors to get a real feel for how living in a Hopkins Homes home might suit their needs.”

Terms and conditions apply concerning the vouchers which will be issued upon completion of the property sale.

The sales office and show home are open Thursday- Sunday 10am-5pm.

To find out more about Watermill Meadow call 01508 491198.

For further information on Hopkins Homes developments, please call 01394 446800 or visit www.hopkinshomes.co.uk.

For more information on The Wildebeest see www.thewildebeest.co.uk or follow @wildebeestarms on Twitter.