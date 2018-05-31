Historic pub transformed into £950,000 home

Who knows which pub this historic home was, now for sale for £950,000? And do you know its very unusual feature? Property editor Caroline Culot went to find out.

You can’t quite believe the size of this house until you visit it, situated right in the heart of Wymondham and will be remembered by many for being the Cock Inn on Cock Street. It’s now called Cock Street House,.

The building was timber framed and is known to date in some form as far back as the 17th century but records of it as an inn seem to begin in the late 1700s to the early 1800s when a John Overton announced on September 2, 1809 that he would be taking the inn from Michaelmas. He promised good stabling and accommodation for both man and horse.

It is believed the building was originally thatched and apparently an etching of it appears in Edwin Edwards book of Old Inns published in London in 1880. I’d love to see a copy if anyone has one!

The property was developed in the late 1800s with an adjoining cottage and shop and continued as a pub until 1996. It was empty for a while and then was bought by the previous owner who began an extensive renovation programme, transforming it into the beautiful home it is today.

Grade II listed and boasting over 3000 square feet of living space, it is a vast property with a triple garage, a studio/store and a detached cart lodge all tucked away behind a private wall and garden just a few minutes walk from Wymondham Abbey and the town centre.

You really have to see it inside to believe the attention to detail and the devotion to craftsmanship.

It boasts the most beautiful exposed beams and glorious, polished wooden floors. It pays homage to the timber frame construction with non standard, two inch bricks used in some of the work, oak framed windows and a magnificent oak staircase.

If you don’t like lots of oak and timber, this isn’t the house for you but if you do, you’ll love it and it has been restored to offer something for contemporary living too so you have under floor heating throughout the ground floor and a gorgeous bespoke kitchen.

During the renovation, a deep well was discovered almost in the centre of the property and this has been beautifully preserved as a feature with a glazed panel over, situated in the hallway. Water can still be drawn from this well - which the current owners use on the garden and I have to admit, their lawn boasts the greenest grass in Wymondham, especially compared to most currently suffering from the heat, so I reckon it must have some very good qualities!

I think this house works very well with extensive accommodation which has been arranged for a modern family - so you have a large kitchen/breakfast room and a sitting room at one end as well as a dining room, drawing room and a modern snug all off the long hallway which, at the other end, boasts the feature staircase.

Upstairs you have five gorgeous bedrooms over two floors, with the master and en suite on the first floor together with a beautiful bathroom and a second staircase takes you to the room at the top with its own en suite. There is also a really good sized cellar/storage room created from under the stairs. Outside you a private and well established garden and plenty of areas to enjoy a drink just like all those years ago!

For more information contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.