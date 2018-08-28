Logo

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 August 2018

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Mermaids usually help lost seafarers but in the case of this 300-year-old former coaching inn, it is the one in need of saviour. The former Mermaid Inn at Hedenham is going under the auction hammer, for sale for £190,000-£225,000, after falling on hard times.

The former Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukThe former Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

It used to be the smart pub that would lure customers in with its curious name and promise of good food but the Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, is one of the latest old Norfolk pubs which has failed to make the grade and is now for sale at auction.

The Mermaid is for sale for a guide price of £190,000-£225,000 with Brown & Co and will go under the hammer at the firm’s auction at 11am on September 27 at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The former Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.comThe former Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The timber-framed building, with brick floors and at one time boasting a welcoming real fire, was also once home to Channel 4’s Time Team, which held an archaelogical dig in 2011 which found evidence there of a pre-historic settlement dating from over 3000 years ago.

The former pub consists of a two storey detached building with a ground floor restaurant/bar premises with first floor storage areas, four bedrooms and attic rooms.

Peter Hornor, Brown & Co auctioneer, said: “The building appears to be neglected and buyers will see the potential to re-arrange the accommodation and any remedial work and change of use will be subject to the usual planning consent being forthcoming. Buyers should note that some of the fixtures are to be removed prior to the sale but that the property will be sold on completion with any items remaining.”

The sale comes as another historic Norfolk pub, the Dolphin in Thetford, goes under the hammer with Auction House on September 13.

For more information on both auctions see www.brown-co.com and www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Latest Property Articles

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

Caroline Culot
The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Mermaids usually help lost seafarers but in the case of this 300-year-old former coaching inn, it is the one in need of saviour. The former Mermaid Inn at Hedenham is going under the auction hammer, for sale for £190,000-£225,000, after falling on hard times.

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

Caroline Culot
The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Fancy buying part of the heritage of Great Yarmouth? A rare chance to buy a detached house in the grounds of the former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes, has arisen.

Poll: Is Anglia Square’s 25-storey tower about to shrink?

Dan Grimmer
A CGI image of the initial plans showing what Anglia Square could look like at night. Picture: Weston Homes

Developers behind the revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square could lodge revised plans within days, amid speculation the height of the scheme’s controversial tower might be cut.

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

Dan Grimmer
The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

A former school and acres of farmland look set to be sold off by council bosses as they grapple with ways to close a budget gap of almost £100m.

TV chef Polly Guy steps in at the last minute for the Aylsham Show

Caroline Culot
Polly Guy, celebrity chef will be appearing at the Aylsham Show cookery theatre after stepping in at the last minute to help organisers. Pic: Polly Guy.

Winner of Channel 4’s Come Dine with Me, culinary queen Polly Guy is joining the line-up of Norfolk’s top chefs at the Aylsham Show’s Cookery Theatre event tomorrow, stepping in at the last minute after a cake making cancellation.

Neighbours win fight to stop 280 student flats being built next to their Norwich homes

Dan Grimmer
An image of how the development in the Sentinel House car park would have looked. Pic: Lanpro.

Neighbours who battled to stop student flats being built near their homes are celebrating after a planning inspector dismissed an appeal over the scheme.

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Tom Bristow
Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tenants have reported a litany of fresh problems at a Norwich block of flats - ten months after this newspaper first exposed issues with the state of the apartments.

See inside the most incredible Georgian home by the sea

Caroline Culot
Marsh House, Wells-next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

Houses just don’t come on the market often like this - a Grade II star listed Georgian house on the coast in grounds of one acre. Property editor Caroline Culot had the great privilege of visiting Marsh House, Wells-next-the-Sea, for sale for a guide price of £1.4 million.

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

DAN Grimmer
Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

The idea of new settlements to provide new homes in Norfolk should not be dismissed, despite the frosty reception proposals for a garden town between Dereham and Fakenham received.

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Marc Betts
Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Plans for 148 homes and a school which residents have called “immoral” have been submitted to South Norfolk Council.

Ad Feature: How does stamp duty affect me?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Donna Buttolph, conveyancing executive at Spire Solicitors LLP, recaps on how stamp duty works.

House prices shoot up in the north and south of the county

Caroline Culot
Houses in Cromer where prices have gone up higher than most other parts of the county. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The latest house price data shows homes rose in value by 4.5 per cent and 4.4 per cent in South and North Norfolk respectively - the highest rise by far across the whole of the county.

How to add glamour in your home and create opulent interiors inspired by the new Ivy Norwich Brasserie

Caroline Culot
Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Ivy Norwich Brasserie officially opens on Tuesday having transformed a historic building into an opulent, Art Nouveau styled restaurant. But what was the thinking behind this luxurious look and how can inject some glamour into your own home?

See inside a forgotten former rectory for sale for £795,000

Caroline Culot
Roughton Lodge, for sale. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

You may have driven past this imposing Victorian house, once the rectory for Roughton, near Cromer, and never even known it’s there. Property editor Caroline Culot looked around the village’s best kept secret.

Roads on proposed 84-home estate could be named after well-known village cricketer

Luke Powell
Steve Read, former chairman of Horsford Cricket Club at its new pavilion and changing rooms for the second pitch. Picture: Denise Bradley

A road on a proposed 84-home estate in Horsford could be named after a well-known village cricketer who died in 2016.

Do you fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich?

Caroline Culot
The Dolphin, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich? Both are going under the hammer at auction in the city next month.

Video: See the interior design make-over of this converted chapel near Norwich, now available to rent

Caroline Culot
The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The Old Chapel in Hempnall, near Norwich, has been dressed to perfection by an interior designer who has created a stunning home which is now available to rent for £1450 per calendar month.

Village votes through blueprint to help control where homes are built

Dan Grimmer
Residents discuss the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People living in a village on the outskirts of Norwich have come up with a blueprint to help control where homes are built in the years ahead.

Ad Feature: How long does a self build take?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How long does a self-build take? Ron Beattie, from Beattie Passive, discusses.

Video: See inside one of the most expensive new homes to be built in East Anglia, on sale for £2.25m

Caroline Culot
Mallards with Whimbrels just behind to the left and Mirna, behind, centre. Pic; www.savills.co.uk

One of the most expensive new homes ever to be built with one of the prettiest views is for sale - and guess what, there are two more. Property editor Caroline Culot went ‘over the border’ from Norfolk into Suffolk to take a look at Harbour View where the three new homes for three multi-millionaires are up for sale.

Fancy following in the footsteps of a Hollywood star by staying in mansion once owned by King Henry VIII?

Caroline Culot
Hockwold Hall. Pic: www.cottages.com

Hockwold Hall, once owned by King Henry VIII, is now available to hire as a holiday home - and has already been visited by Friends star, Hollywood actress Courtney Cox. But guess how much a week there will cost you?

The homes on the rise in Norfolk, but what is a Passivhaus?

Emily Thomson
The brick frontage of the terraced new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street in Norwich, viewed from a balcony to one of the flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The popularity of the ‘passive house’ is increasing and Norfolk is now home to many of these eco-friendly developments, but what is it?

Buy a home where an Oscar winning actor used to go to school

Caroline Culot
The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

A fabulous apartment is for sale in the ‘Notting Hill of Norwich’ in a Georgian building where a famous actor used to go to school.

New luxury apartments created from this historic building

Caroline Culot
The apartments on South Quay, for sale. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Six new apartments and a cottage offering a luxurious lifestyle are for sale from £100,000-£150,000 in a beautiful period building on South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

At war with your neighbours? Here’s some legal advice on what to do...

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

With summer here, many homeowners will be busy maintaining their gardens and enjoying some outdoor living. However, unless you live in rural isolation, hot summers can often lead to an increase in neighbour complaints. To maintain a summer of tranquility, it is important to consider the following:

Ad Feature: Using the same agent to both buy and let through: is this the right thing to do?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Mike White, from Martin & Co discusses whether there is a disconnect between using the same agent to buy and rent property?

Ad Feature: What help is on offer for first time buyers?

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

What help is on offer to encourage first time buyers to take the first step onto the property ladder? Edward Parker, managing director of Bennett Homes, discusses.

Ad Feature: Money saving tips for property owners

Caroline Culot
Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Jon Hook, managing director of Norwich Accountancy Services, an expert in tax matters, has some more money saving tips for property owners.

Ad Feature: How to cope with downsizing

The home on Bracondale, ideal for downsizers. Pic: www.savills.co.uk

Are you downsizing? Tamara Greener of Savills Norwich residential development sales team, offers some top tips.

Are you looking to downsize? How about this idyllic cottage for sale for £350,000?

Caroline Culot
Old Bank House Stables, Aylsham; for sale. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Are you looking to downsize? Here is the perfect country cottage for sale right in the heart of Aylsham.

Historic pub transformed into £950,000 home

Caroline Culot
Cock Street House, Wymondham, for sale. Pic: williamhbrown.co.uk

Who knows which pub this historic home was, now for sale for £950,000? And do you know its very unusual feature? Property editor Caroline Culot went to find out.

See the auction results from William H Brown’s latest property sale

Caroline Culot
Lot 24 Larkhill Cottage, Priory Lane, Ingworth, a detached cottage in a very rural location, in need of modernisation with the guide starting at £230,000 which sold for £266,000. Pic; www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Simon Arnes, William H Brown’s managing director and the auctioneer, reports on his firm’s sale held at Barnham Broom today.

Fancy renovating one of Norfolk’s oldest houses which is for sale for £310,000?

Caroline Culot
The Manor House, Wymondham. Pic; www.twgaze.co.uk

This stunning house, dating to 1616, which has been in the same family for more than 70 years, and in need of modernisation, is up for sale for a buyer looking for a special property project.

Revealed: Developer’s eight-page proposal for new 10,000-home town in rural Norfolk

Tom Bristow
An image (top) from Lanpro's summary document of the garden town plans and below, part of the site near North Elmham as it is now. Image: Lanpro/Archant

Planners have set out their vision for a 10,000 home “garden town” in a document we are publishing today.

Country estate in more than 1000 acres near Norwich on sale for £9.75 million

Caroline Culot
The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

The Ringland Estate with a five bedroom residence, Ebony Hall, which has an indoor swimming pool, situated in a fantastic parkland setting by the River Wensum is for sale for a guide price of £9.75 million.

Ad Feature: Seven sales in seven days...houses are still selling over the summer

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

There’s usually a bit of a lull in the housing market with the start of the summer holidays, but we secured seven sales in seven days, says Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop in Acle.

Video: What TV’s Phil Spencer really thinks of his co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp, smart meters and the housing crisis

Caroline Culot
Phil Spencer by Norwich Castle during his visit to promote the installation of smart meters. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

TV property personality Phil Spencer from Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location was in Norwich today promoting the use of smart meters. Property editor Caroline Culot caught up with him for a quick chat afterwards.

Ad Feature: How to break the legal jargon used by property conveyancers

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Sometimes the terminology used in the property buying and selling process can be confusing.

When everything in the garden is not lovely...

pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The recent soaring temperatures divide opinion. Some like it hot – others long for shade and a cool breeze. Wherever you stand, there’s one thing we can agree on: our gardens – and in particular our lawns – are bearing the brunt. But, don’t panic, says Mike Rix, from Savills.

Historic Norwich hotel sells prior to auction

Caroline Culot
Plantation House, Earlham Road, formerly the Beeches hotel, sold prior to auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Today’s property auction saw a 70 per cent success rate with some interesting lots going under the hammer and others selling prior or postponed. Here are the Auction House results.

One of Norfolk’s oldest pubs transformed into stunning home

Caroline Culot
The Star, Oak Street, Fakenham, how it looked before the incredible transformation. Pic: Archant.

Can you tell which former pub this was...a clue is it is one of the oldest in Norfolk and has been fully renovated into a stunning home for sale for a guide price of £725,000.

House prices in Norfolk take a slight dip but your home is still worth more than a year ago

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

House prices in Norfolk fell by 0.5 per cent in May compared to April but property value went up in Suffolk and overall, your house is still worth more than it was a year ago across the region, new data reveals.

Are too many student flats being built in Norwich city centre?

Dan Grimmer
Pablo Fanque House, student accommodation which is being built in All Saints Green in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

The surge in applications to build student housing in Norwich has prompted council bosses to investigate how much such development is appropriate in the city.

Mixed reaction over vision for 10,000 home new town in the heart of county

Dan Grimmer and daniel bennett
A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

News that a new 10,000 home garden town could be built in Norfolk has sparked a mixed reaction. DAN GRIMMER and DANIEL BENNETT report...

Revealed: Nearly 200 new sites for potentially thousands of homes and jobs

Dan Grimmer
Riverside at night from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Almost 200 locations where thousands of new homes and jobs could be built in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk have been mooted.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

How much have house prices risen in Norwich over the last year?

Fancy renovating one of Norfolk’s oldest houses which is for sale for £310,000?